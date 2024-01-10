Newspaper icon
Infrastructure's diversification benefits timely: Clearbridge

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 10 JAN 2024   12:20PM

While infrastructure's inflation pass-through supported earnings in 2023, its defence and diversification could make it valuable in 2024, says Clearbridge Investments.

According to Clearbridge portfolio manager Nick Langley, increasing earnings and strong fundamentals in 2023 were not enough to keep infrastructure valuations from falling due to the rise in real bond yields.

Langley reported that in November 2023, yields in the US increased by 1%, resulting in a contraction in price earnings multiples for utilities.

"Utility and wireless towers companies in the S&P 500 Index sold off roughly 10.5%, creating a challenging environment for infrastructure portfolios built around these steady, defensive and income-producing businesses," Langley said.

"At the same time, we believed this would be a shorter-term phenomenon, and accordingly we saw infrastructure's inflation pass-through working well, supporting earnings across the asset class."

Langley added that infrastructure companies' financials may take anywhere from a few months to a few years to reflect inflation.

"A toll road, for example, can increase its prices along with inflation generally every quarter, but at minimum every year, while a US utility must wait until it negotiates rates with its regulator, which may not be for a year or two, and then the price increase arrives a year after that," he said.

"Given these dynamics, we expect allowed returns to increase, even if for most of 2023 we saw some valuation compression for infrastructure due to this variable lag."

Langley said it's important to note that markets are currently estimating the probability of a US recession in 2024 at only 15%.

This is an unusually low chance for this point in the economic cycle, he said, especially considering the prolonged period that typically follows a significant increase in cash rates.

"We believe a recession is still a strong possibility and with a higher-than-normal concentration in equity markets, infrastructure provides a significant (and cheap) diversifier within a portfolio," Langley said.

He added that the past year was dominated by mega-cap technology stocks, infrastructure should continue to add weight to a portfolio, which will generate strong return potential over the longer term.

"Any slowdown in economic activity in 2024 puts corporate earnings broadly at risk," Langley said.

"However, we continue to see positive earnings revisions for infrastructure companies, particularly utilities, based on that pass-through of inflation and growth in their underlying asset bases as the energy transition continues."

