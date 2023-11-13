Newspaper icon
Economics

Inflation still too sticky: Report

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 13 NOV 2023   12:35PM

While Australia's economy has been surprisingly resilient to Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) rate hikes, inflation remains well above global trends, according to UBS's 2024-2025 local economic outlook.

The report, written by UBS economists George Tharenou and Nic Guesnon, noted while the consumer price index (CPI) is well above the RBA's target, underlying inflation pressure remains evident.

"Headline CPI in the third quarter of the year lifted 1.2%, in line with our forecast, but a tick above consensus, and a re-acceleration from 0.8% in the second quarter," the report said.

"The year-on-year remains on a moderating trend, but at 5.4% was above the RBA's implied forecast in August of 5.25%."

The report said domestic inflation remains sticky, and in particular, services inflation stayed persistently elevated at 1.0% quarter-on-quarter and 5.8% year-on-year.

"Overall, Australian inflation remains well above the global trend," it said.

"Globally, CPI in most major economies remains above Central Bank targets. In Australia inflation has already been above the RBA target of 2% to 3% year-on-year for a record long 10 quarters, and this looks likely to extend towards five years."

UBS added its outlook for Australia is above consensus and the RBA target until 2025 for several reasons, including the economy's resilience to rate hikes, record migration, low unemployment, stimulatory fiscal policy, and government wages policy which is adding to inflation.

"The RBA hiked the cash rate in November by 25 basis points to 4.35% as widely expected," the report said.

"Our expectation of the RBA's reaction function in this cycle is a bit slower than its history of easing more 'pre-emptively'.

"The RBA was slower to initially hike than other major global central banks to create a narrow path for a loft landing and/or maintain gains in the labour market, but the trade-off is longer time to achieve its mandated inflation goal."

Elsewhere, abrdn head of multi-asset investment solutions APAC and strategy Irene Goh said inflation is "a little stickier than what we would have liked" although the downward trend in inflation is very much in place.

"In Australia we're looking at inflation declining slower than expected and very much held up by still healthy demand for services," Goh said.

"But growth is also moving along the same trajectory of seeing some slowdown, and housing markets stresses are starting to show up. Consumer spending is also softening out."

Goh said at an asset class level, underweighting equities and being a bit more conservative on equity holdings, will put abrdn in a "good position to weather some of the upcoming potential pressure" going into 2024.

"We have been slowly increasing our duration across most of our portfolios, although at a much more measured pace, in view of some of the technical developments and fiscal debt pressure that's happening in the US bond and treasury markets," she said.

"So, what we advocate in our portfolios and with investors is to increase the allocation to quality investments as well as to diversifying assets."

Goh added that in 2024, most developed market economies, including Australia, will start edging towards policy easing, as economic activity starts tapering off and declining.

"It'll come through by way of a multi-speed scenarios," she said.

"Europe and the UK will potentially lead the pack in rate cuts and rate easing to engineer a stimulus to support this recessionary hard-landing scenario, which should come through in the second quarter of next year."

Expert Feed

