Inflation rises 3% in August

The monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) indicator rose 3% in the 12 months to August, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).

"The 3% annual CPI inflation to August was up from 2.8% to July, making this the highest annual inflation rate since July 2024," ABS head of prices statistics Michelle Marquardt said.

The largest contributors to annual inflation were housing (+4.5%), food and non-alcoholic beverages (+3%), and alcohol and tobacco (+6%).

"Annual trimmed mean inflation was 2.6% to August 2025. This is down from 2.7% to July 2025," Marquardt said.

CPI excluding volatile items and holiday travel rose 3.4% in the 12 months to August, compared to a 3.2% rise in the 12 months to July.

Betashares chief economist David Bassanese said the uptick in inflation "effectively kills" the last fleeting chance of an interest rate cut from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) next week.

"Given the recent weakening in employment growth, there was some chance the RBA could have cut rates next week if today's CPI result was remarkably benign - such as if annual trimmed mean inflation eased back toward the 2.1% rate seen in June after its surprise jump to 2.7% in July," Bassanese said.

"As it turns out, annual trimmed mean inflation did fall - but only to 2.6%. That's just not good enough to justify a rate cut next week."

However, Bassanese added that the rate of decline in underlying inflation is levelling out at around the mid-point of the RBA's 2-3% target band, saying underlying inflation would not need to drop much further to justify more cuts.

"All that is required is for underlying inflation to hold at close to the mid-point of the RBA's target range as official interest rates are currently still at restrictive levels - and inflation in the band means interest rates can and should eventually fall to around 'neutral', considered to be 3% or a bit less," he said.

"All up, today's result effectively kills any chance of a rate cut next week. But a cut in November - on Melbourne Cup day - is still a firm favourite assuming the September quarter CPI in late October confirms that annual trimmed mean inflation has edged down from 2.7% to at least 2.6% or a bit less. Today's numbers still keep that hope very much alive."

KPMG chief economist Brendan Rynne agreed an RBA cut next week was unlikely due to the rise.

"The RBA is likely to keep the cash rate unchanged at its next meeting, but a November cut is still a live option," Rynne said.

"Given core inflation is heading towards the middle of the target band, and seemingly the labour market is showing some weakening, we expect the RBA to drop the cash rate by 25bp at the board meeting in early November."

This comes after RBA governor Michele Bullock told a parliamentary inquiry this week that the Australian economy was "in a very good position", pointing to inflation being within the board's target 2-3% range.

"On the first part of our mandate, inflation has fallen substantially since the peak of 7.8% in 2022 and is now within the 2-3% target range," Bullock said.

"The higher interest rates over that period helped to put downward pressure on inflation and to keep inflation expectations anchored."