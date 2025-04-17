Industry veteran joins Aus Ethical

Australian Ethical Investment has appointed a seasoned financial services executive director to the board as an independent director.

Currently sitting on the boards of MetLife Insurance Australia and IMB Bank, Brian Bissaker brings over three decades in financial services and consulting with previous roles including chief executive of Colonial First State, Virgin Money and Bank of Queensland.

"Brian is a seasoned financial services executive and highly experienced Non-executive director, with a distinguished track record of business success," Australian Ethical Investment chair Steve Gibbs said.

"We welcome his deep investment management and governance experience to the Board to further accelerate both our growth and our impact.

"We have an ongoing process to ensure the timely renewal of the AEI and AES Boards, and we've been pleased to welcome significant talent in Richard Brandweiner, Fiona Reynolds, and now Brian to the team over the past Financial Year."

Bissaker replaces Mara Bún, who departed the Australian Ethical Investment board in October last year after 10 years as a non-executive director.

Commenting on his appointment, Bissaker said the fund's growth in recent years is admirable -leveraging its authenticity as a genuine ethical business to achieve rapid and significant success.

"It's proof that you can be a financially successful business and deliver great outcomes for customers and the world more broadly. I am looking forward to working with the board and the management team as the business embarks on its next phase of growth," he added.