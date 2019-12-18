NEWS
General
Industry veteran arrested
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 18 DEC 2019   12:29PM

A high-profile financial services veteran was arrested at Sydney airport this morning.

Sir Ron Brierley was arrested and charged this morning after allegedly being found in possession of child abuse material.

After a search of carry-on luggage, the contents of his laptop and electronic storage devices were reviewed. Police allege those devices contained "large amounts" of child abuse material.

He has been charged with six counts of possession of child abuse material and was granted strict conditional bail.

Mercantile Investments, where Brierley serves as a director, released a statement to the ASX saying that it is aware of the press coverage in relation to his arrest.

"At this stage the company is not in a position to comment about this matter," it said.

"The company will provide an update on any material developments as appropriate."

Brierley announced his retirement in June this year, but is still listed on the Mercantile Investments website as chair of the company. Earlier this year he sold his 18.8% stake in Mercantile Investments to Sandon Capital. He remains the largest shareholder in both firms.

In a statement, NSW Police said an investigation into an 82 year old Point Piper resident began in August.

The ABC reported that Brierley was attempting to board a flight to Fiji at the time of his arrest and that the conditions of his bail stipulate that he will continue living at his Point Piper mansion.

He is expected to appear before Downing Centre Court on 2 February 2020.

Brierley founded Brierley Investments and was chair of Guinness Peat Group before taking the helm at Mercantile.

Brierley was the majority stakeholder in Tyndall Investment Management, which is now Nikko Asset Management's Australian and New Zealand business.

Read more: Mercantile InvestmentsPoint PiperASXGuinness Peat GroupNikko Asset ManagementSandon CapitalSir Ron BrierleyTyndall Investment Management
