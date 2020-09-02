Industry funds triumph July performance

UniSuper and AustralianSuper have come out on top of the leaderboard for personal and workplace superannuation over the longer term but couldn't keep up in the last 12 months, according to the latest figures from Rainmaker Information.

UniSuper's default balanced option ranked first in Rainmaker's top 50 personal default super performance and workplace default performance over three years, returning 7.1% followed by AustralianSuper at 6.8%.

In the personal category over five years Cbus' MySuper option came in equal first with AustralianSuper at 6.7%, followed by UniSuper at 6.6%.

The funds didn't fare as well over the past year, with UniSuper ranking 11th returning -0.1%, AustralianSuper coming in eighth with 0.2% and Cbus fifth with 0.4%.

Despite this, they still outperformed the Rainmaker MySuper index which dropped further into negative territory at -1.6%.

The top three in the personal category were BUSSQ at 1.8%, WA Super at 1.2% and Equip MySuper at 0.8%.

Both AustralianSuper and UniSuper suffered a worse ranking in the workplace category coming in at 10th and 13th respectively.

BUSSQ also came first in the workplace category followed by Vision Super returning 1.5% and WA Super third.

For the growth investment option in personal and workplace, UniSuper's sustainable high growth came in first over one, three, five, seven and 10 years with returns of 4.7%, 10.3%, 10.4% and 9.8% respectively.

UniSuper's high growth came in second over three years at 8.8%, equal first over five years at 8% and second over seven and 10 years with 9.8%.

In the retirement sector, UniSuper balanced pension ranked first over three, five and seven years returning 8.2%, 7.5% and 9.3% respectively.

AustralianSuper's balanced choice income came in second over the same periods returning 8.2%, 7.5% and 9.3%.

Over the one-year period Cbus conservative growth income stream ranked first returning 2.2%. This was followed by Equipsuper's default pension at 1.9% and Vision Super's balanced growth at 1.8%.

UniSuper took out the top two spots for growth retirement products with its sustainable high growth pension returning 5.6% over one year, 11.5% over three years, 9% over five years, 11.7% over seven years and 11.2 over 10 years.

Its high growth pension returned 9.8% over three years, 9% over five years and 11% over seven and 10 years.

It lost over the one year period to Suncorp's high growth pension option with 2.5% compared to UniSuper's high growth at 1.2%.