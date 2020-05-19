NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
Industry funds pulled back to the pack
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  TUESDAY, 19 MAY 2020   12:34PM

New research predicts industry funds are no longer set to dominate the superannuation industry, as COVID-19 changes the race to the top.

KPMG's latest Super Insights report shows industry super funds are no longer on track to takeover SMSFs as the biggest sector in Australia's superannuation market, with COVID-19 to blame.

According to KPMG head of asset and wealth management Linda Elkins, the pandemic has put enough pressure on industry funds to see them fall well behind SMSFs.

"The arrival of the COVID-19 era has thrown everything into the air in the super sector," Elkins said.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
Our latest thinking helps you stay connected to markets.

"For example, at the end of the 2019 financial year, we believed industry funds would overtake SMSFs as the biggest grouping, just as they had moved ahead of retail funds in the first three years of this study.

"But given the particular challenges now facing the industry funds - in particular resulting from allocations to illiquid assets and the expected increase in benefit payments under the early release scheme - we now predict that SMSFs will again move significantly ahead of the other sectors."

Though Rainmaker executive director research and compliance Alex Dunnin said industry funds aren't alone in suffering as a result of the pandemic, and said SMSFs would too feel the pinch, particularly given one quarter of SMSF assets are in equities.

"There is much to be said for claims that SMSFs could rekindle some momentum from this," Dunnin said.

"But we should note that this sector has also been transformed and negatively impacted by tax reforms. It has also been hit by capital markets and let's not discount how big companies suspending or savagely reducing dividends will impact the sector."

According to Dunnin, long running trends have tilted the industry towards not-for-profit super, including industry super. Across 2018-19, NFP funds received 64% of contributions, compared to just 12% for SMSFs. And while SMSF funds under management outweigh industry funds, not-for-profit funds still dominate, with double the funds under management of SMSFs.

"For this to change course means the impact of COVID-19 is so extreme it's unwinding 15 years of trend momentum," Dunnin said.

"If this were to be the case, we should brace for a fundamental rebooting of the superannuation landscape."

Elkins said the industry would return to a shaken economy when Australia emerges from the pandemic, and she fears some funds may suffer significant value downgrades as a result.

"Funds' balances have fallen on the back of market shocks on listed and unlisted assets rivalling those of the GFC. Further, they are facing unprecedented calls on benefits and will suffer reduced contribution flows through increased unemployment," Elkins said.

"Some funds that were valued at sub-$50 billion pre-COVID-19 may come out of COVID-19 as sub $30 billion funds and some may decide to leave the field altogether."

Elkins said regulators would need to identify a merger to compelling funds to merge, should they or the government decide more consolidation is required. However, while most have feared smaller funds would be first on the chopping block, KPMG pointed out that according to APRA's controversial heat map, some small funds are performing strongly.

"We predict increased regulatory pressure on funds to meet the needs of their members and increasing mergers at the larger end of the market, with a small number of 'mega funds' competing for the capabilities to deliver to these needs," Elkins said.

"Receiving funds will need to act carefully and consider the cost and complexity, potentially making it difficult to satisfy the current requirements of acting in members' best interests and achieving equivalent rights."

She added that the funds which remain after any further mergers and exits would face a more engaged membership with greater needs.

"Like the post GFC era, members previously close to retirement may no longer be able to do so and will be looking for security of income once they finish work," she said.

"Younger members, who have seen significant reductions in their balance, will need education regarding how markets and their fund work and advice on how to rebuild their retirement savings."

KPMG Superannuation Advisory partner David Bardsley said super fund liquidity has already been strained at a portfolio level. Coupled with a bear market, the longer term impact of the government's Early Release Scheme - which may yet result in fund outflows of around $27 billion - is that many super fund members will be further behind their savings objective than first thought.

"Portfolio managers [are] finding it hard to sell their fixed interest assets to any buyer other than the RBA," Bardsley said.

He said the RBA's quantitative easing is not "creating the volumes that institutional fund managers need" to de-risk and rebalance exposures and raise cash.

"As a result we have seen a significant increase in buy/sell spreads, making it much more costly to rebalance portfolios," he said.

"The challenging liquidity conditions are expected to continue while governments work to contain the spread of COVID-19 and global economies can start to recover."

Elkins said that the funds which succeed in navigating the immediate challenges caused by COVID-19 will be those with "established governance practices that allow them to be quick in implementing change, making appropriate decisions which are targeted to achieving the right and equitable outcomes for their members".

"Longer term, the winners in the post COVID-19 world will be the funds which are clear about the member cohorts they serve, that capture the default contribution flows and solve for retirement," Elkins said.

Read more: KPMGEarly Release SchemeLinda ElkinsAlex DunninDavid BardsleyKPMG Superannuation AdvisoryAPRASuper InsightsRainmaker
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Super funds release $1.3bn
APRA to track ERS payment times
Retirees hurt by APRA dividend pressure
Early release of super numbers revealed
The blame game
APRA questioned on fund liquidity
APRA releases latest ERS data
APRA releases fund-level ERS data
Five day deadline tough but workable
MySuper bounces back
Editor's Choice
Currency-hedged ETFs gather pace
KANIKA SOOD
Currency-hedged funds took four of the top 10 spots in ETF inflow league tables for April, in what may suggest local investors' conviction to a change in US dollar's strength.
Powerwrap inks strategic partnership
HARRISON WORLEY
Powerwrap is now the global administration partner of a New York based alternative investments platform provider.
Global investment firm appoints new head of distribution
ELIZA BAVIN
T. Rowe Price has announced a new head of distribution to succeed Murray Brewer who will retire at the end of 2020 after 14 years with the firm.
Westpac admits to failures
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
On Friday, Westpac filed its defence in the Federal Court in relation to proceedings brought by AUSTRAC regarding alleged breaches of anti-money laundering and counter terrorism financing laws.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Infographic: AIA Vitality supporting healthier, longer, better lives
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
20
Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products - Video on Demand series 
JUN
4
Best Practice Forum: ESG - Video on Demand series 
JUL
14
Advisers Big Day Out Hobart 
JUL
15
Advisers Big Day Out: Geelong 
JUL
16
Advisers Big Day Out: Bendigo 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Will the government's Early Release of Super scheme force super funds/group insurers/administrators to hike fees?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Matthew Rady
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
ALLIANZ RETIRE+
Having turned his nose up at the idea of working in the super and retirement sector early on, Allianz Retire+ chief executive Matt Rady is now turning his attention to ensuring a higher quality retirement for all. Harrison Worley writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something EbWB3HIe