Industry funds pulled back to the pack

New research predicts industry funds are no longer set to dominate the superannuation industry, as COVID-19 changes the race to the top.

KPMG's latest Super Insights report shows industry super funds are no longer on track to takeover SMSFs as the biggest sector in Australia's superannuation market, with COVID-19 to blame.

According to KPMG head of asset and wealth management Linda Elkins, the pandemic has put enough pressure on industry funds to see them fall well behind SMSFs.

"The arrival of the COVID-19 era has thrown everything into the air in the super sector," Elkins said.

"For example, at the end of the 2019 financial year, we believed industry funds would overtake SMSFs as the biggest grouping, just as they had moved ahead of retail funds in the first three years of this study.

"But given the particular challenges now facing the industry funds - in particular resulting from allocations to illiquid assets and the expected increase in benefit payments under the early release scheme - we now predict that SMSFs will again move significantly ahead of the other sectors."

Though Rainmaker executive director research and compliance Alex Dunnin said industry funds aren't alone in suffering as a result of the pandemic, and said SMSFs would too feel the pinch, particularly given one quarter of SMSF assets are in equities.

"There is much to be said for claims that SMSFs could rekindle some momentum from this," Dunnin said.

"But we should note that this sector has also been transformed and negatively impacted by tax reforms. It has also been hit by capital markets and let's not discount how big companies suspending or savagely reducing dividends will impact the sector."

According to Dunnin, long running trends have tilted the industry towards not-for-profit super, including industry super. Across 2018-19, NFP funds received 64% of contributions, compared to just 12% for SMSFs. And while SMSF funds under management outweigh industry funds, not-for-profit funds still dominate, with double the funds under management of SMSFs.

"For this to change course means the impact of COVID-19 is so extreme it's unwinding 15 years of trend momentum," Dunnin said.

"If this were to be the case, we should brace for a fundamental rebooting of the superannuation landscape."

Elkins said the industry would return to a shaken economy when Australia emerges from the pandemic, and she fears some funds may suffer significant value downgrades as a result.

"Funds' balances have fallen on the back of market shocks on listed and unlisted assets rivalling those of the GFC. Further, they are facing unprecedented calls on benefits and will suffer reduced contribution flows through increased unemployment," Elkins said.

"Some funds that were valued at sub-$50 billion pre-COVID-19 may come out of COVID-19 as sub $30 billion funds and some may decide to leave the field altogether."

Elkins said regulators would need to identify a merger to compelling funds to merge, should they or the government decide more consolidation is required. However, while most have feared smaller funds would be first on the chopping block, KPMG pointed out that according to APRA's controversial heat map, some small funds are performing strongly.

"We predict increased regulatory pressure on funds to meet the needs of their members and increasing mergers at the larger end of the market, with a small number of 'mega funds' competing for the capabilities to deliver to these needs," Elkins said.

"Receiving funds will need to act carefully and consider the cost and complexity, potentially making it difficult to satisfy the current requirements of acting in members' best interests and achieving equivalent rights."

She added that the funds which remain after any further mergers and exits would face a more engaged membership with greater needs.

"Like the post GFC era, members previously close to retirement may no longer be able to do so and will be looking for security of income once they finish work," she said.

"Younger members, who have seen significant reductions in their balance, will need education regarding how markets and their fund work and advice on how to rebuild their retirement savings."

KPMG Superannuation Advisory partner David Bardsley said super fund liquidity has already been strained at a portfolio level. Coupled with a bear market, the longer term impact of the government's Early Release Scheme - which may yet result in fund outflows of around $27 billion - is that many super fund members will be further behind their savings objective than first thought.

"Portfolio managers [are] finding it hard to sell their fixed interest assets to any buyer other than the RBA," Bardsley said.

He said the RBA's quantitative easing is not "creating the volumes that institutional fund managers need" to de-risk and rebalance exposures and raise cash.

"As a result we have seen a significant increase in buy/sell spreads, making it much more costly to rebalance portfolios," he said.

"The challenging liquidity conditions are expected to continue while governments work to contain the spread of COVID-19 and global economies can start to recover."

Elkins said that the funds which succeed in navigating the immediate challenges caused by COVID-19 will be those with "established governance practices that allow them to be quick in implementing change, making appropriate decisions which are targeted to achieving the right and equitable outcomes for their members".

"Longer term, the winners in the post COVID-19 world will be the funds which are clear about the member cohorts they serve, that capture the default contribution flows and solve for retirement," Elkins said.