Industry funds buoyed by unlisted assets

Industry superannuation funds tend to outperform SMSFs and retail funds thanks to their allocation to unlisted assets and by managing investments internally.

An Industry Super Australia analysis found that a member who joined an industry fund in 1996 would be $36,954 better off on average at the end of June 2021 compared to being a member of a retail fund or a self-managed super fund.

ISA attributed the 63% of the outperformance to industry funds' appetite for unlisted physical assets and 37% to their not-for-profit status.

Not-for-profit funds have lower cost structures than other super funds, ISA's newly released Millions of Australians Own Big Super report finds.

Furthermore, industry funds are keeping costs down thanks to in-housing investment management functions, pointing to the example of one fund that reduced such costs by 40% - from 86 bps to 51 bps.

"This has saved members $410 million since 2017. Depending on scale, and the asset class in question, investment costs to members can be more than halved by internalising investment management," the report reads.

"Cutting out the cost of external management fees, or 'financial disintermediation', is an important part of industry super funds' superior performance."

Those with higher levels of financial intermediation by non-associated investment managers typically incur higher costs and lower returns, simply because more parties are "clipping the ticket between the underlying asset and members, typically via payment of ad valorem fees".

ISA calculated that industry funds outperformed SMSFs by 1% and retail funds by 1.7%.

Research from the SMSF Association and the University of Adelaide found that the investment performance of SMSFs is competitive with APRA-regulated funds starting from $200,000.

In terms of fees, ISA found an industry fund MySuper product charged 0.90% on total. Retail MySuper products meanwhile charged 1.13%, while managed investments outside of super were much higher at 1.84%.