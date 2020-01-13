Industry fund strengthens board

A $12 billion industry superannuation fund has continued its shift towards a more independent board, adding a new director.

Local Government Super appointed experienced director Claudia Bels to its board, as the fund continues to broaden the diversity and skillsets of its directors.

An experienced director, Bels sits on the board of APRA-regulated payment and settlements services provider Australian Settlements, as well as the Australia and New Zealand Recycling Platform and CBHS Corporate Health, among others.

LGS chair Kyle Loades said the addition of Bels as a non-executive director would bring a wealth of experience to the fund, noting her "impressive track record" across law, finance and risk management.

"She also has extensive experience in strategic leadership across a range of diverse issues including corporate turnarounds, cultural change and engagement with regulators," Loades said.

Bels is the latest in a string of changes to the fund's leadership, with Loades welcomed to the fold in October, just prior to the fund's appointment of chief executive Phil Stockwell.

The fund amended its constitution in June in an effort to increase the influence of independent voices on its board following an APRA probe into its governance.

At the time, then chair Bruce Miller said the board had come to realise independence was critical to the fund's chances of future success.

"As a board, we recognise that having a strong, diverse board with the appropriate level of skill and independence is critical to ensure we deliver the best possible retirement outcomes for our members," he said.