NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Executive Appointments
Industry fund strengthens board
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  MONDAY, 13 JAN 2020   12:14PM

A $12 billion industry superannuation fund has continued its shift towards a more independent board, adding a new director.

Local Government Super appointed experienced director Claudia Bels to its board, as the fund continues to broaden the diversity and skillsets of its directors.

An experienced director, Bels sits on the board of APRA-regulated payment and settlements services provider Australian Settlements, as well as the Australia and New Zealand Recycling Platform and CBHS Corporate Health, among others.

LGS chair Kyle Loades said the addition of Bels as a non-executive director would bring a wealth of experience to the fund, noting her "impressive track record" across law, finance and risk management.

"She also has extensive experience in strategic leadership across a range of diverse issues including corporate turnarounds, cultural change and engagement with regulators," Loades said.

Bels is the latest in a string of changes to the fund's leadership, with Loades welcomed to the fold in October, just prior to the fund's appointment of chief executive Phil Stockwell.

The fund amended its constitution in June in an effort to increase the influence of independent voices on its board following an APRA probe into its governance.

At the time, then chair Bruce Miller said the board had come to realise independence was critical to the fund's chances of future success.

"As a board, we recognise that having a strong, diverse board with the appropriate level of skill and independence is critical to ensure we deliver the best possible retirement outcomes for our members," he said.

Read more: Claudia BelsKyle LoadesAustralian SettlementsBruce MillerCBHS Corporate HealthLocal Government SuperNew Zealand Recycling PlatformPhil Stockwell
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
J.P. Morgan secures mandate extension
Industry funds dominate risk-adjusted MySuper returns
The secret to super outperformance
Local Government Super welcomes new chief
New chair at Local Government Super
Super funds recognised in UNPRI awards
Super fund amends constitution
Super fund achieves first carbon neutral portfolio
Super fund proxy voting behaviour revealed
Lifecycle fails to woo industry super
Editor's Choice
Global equities enjoy strongest year since 2013
HARRISON WORLEY
Latest research shows international equity assets turned in their best annual performance since 2013, as most asset classes managed to put a few tough years behind them in 2019.
Sunsuper welcomes new board directors
ALLY SELBY
A superannuation sector veteran has been appointed to the board of Sunsuper, helping lift female representation on the board to 40%.
Industry fund strengthens board
HARRISON WORLEY
A $12 billion industry superannuation fund has continued its shift towards a more independent board, adding a new director.
Franklin Templeton veteran readies two funds
KANIKA SOOD
A global equities boutique launched by a Franklin Templeton veteran is getting ready to pitch two new Aussie-domiciled funds to private wealth firms and wholesale clients down under.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Sarah Penn
Director
Mayflower Consulting Pty Ltd
Eugene Ardino
Chief Executive Officer
Lifespan Financial Planning
Mark Ellem
Executive Manager, SMSF Technical Services
SuperConcepts
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
5
Chief Economists Forum 
FEB
7
Chief Economists Forum 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As a financial adviser, what will be your focus for 2020?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Jodie Hampshire
MANAGING DIRECTOR, HEAD OF INSTITUTIONAL
RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LLC
It might be easy to look at Jodie Hampshire, Russell Investments Australia managing director, and wonder how she does it all. She's leader of a $23 billion business, mum to four children, grandmother to one, has written a book and is working on another. She spoke to Elizabeth McArthur about how she does it all, mindfully.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 1onXZp6H