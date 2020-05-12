Industry fund reshuffles leadership

The $11 billion industry fund for the coal mining sector, Mine Super, has a new deputy chief executive and a new chief risk officer.

Vasyl Nair has transitioned from chief risk officer to deputy chief executive. Nair had been chief risk officer at the fund for two years, after starting at Mine Super as chief strategy officer in 2016.

Prior to joining the fund, Nair held executive management roles at the Commonwealth Bank and Westpac.

Jason Theng will step into the chief risk officer role now, being promoted from his position as executive manager, operational risk and compliance.

Theng was previously digital channel manager at Tyro Payments and senior manager, wealth risk management at Commonwealth Bank.

Earlier in his career, Theng spent seven years at Westpac working in risk.

Nair will support Mine Super chief executive Harry Mitchell in his new role. Mitchell has been chief executive at the fund for over four years.

Mitchell and Nair both also serve on the board of Recreo.

Recreo and Mine Super launched a cloud-based super and investments platform last year called OneTrust.

OneTrust can manage a range of schemes, including defined benefit and defined contribution plans and features automated workflows.