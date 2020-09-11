Industry fund chief to step down

The head of a $5 billion superannuation fund is stepping down at the end of 2020.

BUSSQ chief executive Linda Vickers is retiring from the role and will be succeeded by chief operating officer Damian Wills.

Vickers has been with the super fund for more than 20 years. BUSSQ appointed her as its first employer relations consultant; she rose up the ranks to become chief operating officer and the fund's chief executive in August 2016.

BUSSQ chair Paula Masters said: "Linda leaves BUSSQ in strong shape, and well-placed to build on its record of above average returns for members over the medium to longer term."

Under her watch, the industry super fund has returned members an average of 9.76% per annum since inception and currently has 83,000 members.

"Since Linda joined BUSSQ as employer services manager in 1998 she has helped steer the group through the Y2K scare, the dot.com crash, the September 11 terror attacks, a global financial crisis and now the COVID-19 pandemic," Masters said.

Wills takes the reins from 1 January 2021. He has been chief operating officer since October 2016.

Masters congratulated Wills, who she describes as having a long track record in the superannuation industry and has proven to the board that he has the leadership and strategic vision to guide BUSSQ into what is a complex but exciting future.