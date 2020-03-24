Industry fund boss exits

The chief executive of a $6 billion industry superannuation fund is stepping down, with his successor named.

Graeme Russell will walk away from the top job at Media Super on April 6, after more than seven years with the industry super fund.

Russell will transition away from the fund over the next few months, staying on as a strategic adviser until July 1, to help smooth the leadership transition. His role will be filled by the fund's chief operating officer Tony Griffin, who stepped into Russell's place in the interim during his recent battle with a serious illness.

Griffin is an experienced superannuation executive, having previously worked for both TWU Super and Local Government Super. His tenure at the latter saw him serve as chief operating officer for more than six years.

Media Super chair Gerard Noonan paid tribute to Russell, noting the fund's growth during his time in the top job, including the doubling in its size.

"With Media Super's small investment team and supported by our board, Graeme has been instrumental in single-mindedly recommending strategies - and executing them - to push our performance into the winner's circle," Noonan said.

"He's done a terrific job for our members and has been a passionate advocate on Media Super's involvement in our various industries.

"Graeme is now well into recovery but has decided to ease back on work commitments."

Russell said he was proud of the contribution he had made to the fund, and called on regulators and the government to recognise the role of industry specific funds like Media Super.

"We are totally member-focused, and woven into the fabric of our industries. We've delivered very competitive returns, at low fees, while also supporting our members and industries," Russell said.

"I think it's disappointing that government and the regulators don't understand the important contribution that industry-specific super funds make to their industries, beyond superannuation.

"We're about to see that clearly, as funds like Media Super step-up to support members and companies struggling through the current economic dislocation and job losses."

Separately, the fund recently decided to wind-up its infrastructure option, citing a lack of scale. At December end, the unlisted infrastructure option had $3 million in funds under management, according to Rainmaker data. It will officially close on March 31.