Industry fund awards mandate

A $7 billion industry fund has awarded a mandate for an indexing strategy.

Energy Super has awarded Robeco a $650 million global equity mandate to the manager's Enhanced Indexing strategy.

Robeco's Enhanced Indexing strategy incorporates sustainability criteria throughout the investment process.

It aims to deliver better than market returns after costs while integrating value, momentum and quality factors.

Robeco Australia head Stephen Dennis said the appointment by Energy Super follows the strategy's strong performance track record.

"This strategy is an attractive solution for superannuation funds looking for enhanced market returns, while improving the sustainability profile of their portfolios," he said.

The mandate will be managed by Robeco's Quantitative Equities team, consisting of more than 40 portfolio manager and quantitative researchers dedicated to quantitative investing, research and model development.

Robeco has $332 billion in assets under management.