Investment
Industry fund awards infrastructure mandate
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 17 MAR 2020   12:38PM

An industry fund has allocated about $27 million to an unlisted infrastructure fund from First Sentier, as it diversifies its portfolio.

Christian Super invested €15 million (about $27.4 million) to the First Sentier European Diversified Infrastructure Fund III, which will invest in mature infrastructure assets across Europe's energy, transportation and utility sectors.

The fund is led by First Sentier's infrastructure investments partners Niall Mills and Marcus Ayre and has a special focus on mid-market assets. First Sentier was eyeing €3.5 billion over between three and five fundraising series.

The allocation follows Christian Super's US $15 million commitment to the Brookfield Infrastructure Fund IV, which closed with a US $20 million raise last month.

At the same time, the fund has been shifting its equities allocations to lower fee, screened passive strategies from Dimensional Fund Advisors, while maintaining a small roster of active managers.

The First Sentier investment was led by Christian Super research and portfolio analyst Yong Tan and the fund's newly-appointed deputy chief investment officer David Brown, chief investment officer Tim Macready said.

"Over the last few years, we have been looking to build out and diversify our infrastructure portfolio - particularly by adding offshore assets to complement our existing domestic portfolio. As a result, we made a commitment to the Brookfield Infrastructure Fund IV last year," Macready told Financial Standard.

"This year we have made a commitment to the First Sentier European Diversified Infrastructure Fund III. Across these portfolios we will see an expanded infrastructure portfolio that covers America, Europe and Australia."

Christian Super manages about $1.6 billion for about 28,000 members.

Read more: InfrastructureFirst SentierChristian SuperBrookfieldMandateDavid BrownTim Macready
