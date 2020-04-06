Industry fund appoints union leader

An industry superannuation fund has added the secretary of a public sector union to its board of directors.

Community and Public Sector Union secretary Tom Lynch has been appointed to the board of $10 billion Tasmanian industry super fund Tasplan.

The fund confirmed Lynch's appointment to Financial Standard. It comes just weeks after the fund pushed back the deadline for its planned merger with MTAA Super.

The two funds were originally scheduled to merge on October 1 this year, but have now extended the deadline to finalise the deal until 31 March 2021.

The funds said they reached the decision together after a joint recommendation between MTAA chief executive Leeanne Turner and Tasplan chief executive Wayne Davy to the chairs of both boards.

They said sustained market volatility and concerns about supplies of specialist services were key factors behind the extension.

Despite the new timeline, Turner said the decision behind the merger and the benefits to members of both funds remain unchanged.

"We still believe the merger is in the best interest of members of both funds," Turner said.

"A combined fund will provide greater efficiencies, improved products and services, increased capability, and better value to members. So, we remain fully committed to the merger — just with an extended time."

Late last year the funds confirmed the combined unit would be led by Turner, with Davy intending on stepping down in October.