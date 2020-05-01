NEWS
Executive Appointments
Industry fund adds to executive leadership
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  FRIDAY, 1 MAY 2020   12:44PM

An industry superannuation fund managing more than $10 billion has filled two c-suite roles vacated earlier this year.

Statewide Super has appointed Deloitte risk advisory director Jason Muir as chief risk officer, and EY director Simone Dyda as chief financial officer.

Muir brings more than a decade of risk management and assurance experience to the industry fund, through stints at BT - where he spent more than three years - and KPMG both in Australia and the US.

During his time at BT, Muir supported the development of the compliance framework for the wealth manager's advised and non-advised platform superannuation products, in addition to working on the simplification of member pricing and the removal of grandfathered remuneration from legacy products.

Dyda links with the fund after 15 years at EY, where she worked with several financial services and member based organisation clients.

Statewide said Dyda excels in financial reporting and due diligence, and pointed to the various leadership roles she has held across her time with the firm.

"I am very confident in Simone and Jason's skills and ability to bring the required rigour and appropriate approaches in managing the organisations risk culture and financial management practises to achieve the best outcomes of our members," Statewide Super chief executive Tony D'Alessandro said.

Both Muir and Dyda will begin their new roles with the fund on May 15. Their appointments come after their predecessors ceased employment with the fund abruptly earlier this year.

Separately, the fund recently revalued its unlisted assets as a result of the market volatility caused by COVID-19. In an investment update to members, Statewide said it made the decision on the back of advice from external valuers and investment managers.

The fund pointed out its investment managers were also using external valuers.

"Various airports were marked down between 13.5%-15% in the month of March," Statewide said.

"Most of our unlisted property assets consist of core commercial properties with very low gearing and they too were marked down."

Statewide eased members' concerns by pointing out that it considers unlisted property and infrastructure assets as growth assets, amid recent industry discussions over how they should be most appropriately categorised.

Read more: EYStatewide SuperBTJason MuirSimone DydaDeloitteKPMGTony D'Alessandro
