Industry fund adds to board

A $12 billion Queensland industry fund has appointed a new director to its board, as an employee director leaves.

LGIAsuper is adding Greg Hallam, who was the chief executive of the Local Government Association of Queensland for 26 years.

His directorship is effective September 30 and comes as Matthew Bourke leaves the board.

Hallam has held senior executive positions at the Federal Treasury, the National Office of Local Government and city councils of Esk Shire and Townsville.

He was also a director for Queensland Treasury Corporation, which LGIAsuper said has prepared him to help drive outcomes for LGIAsuper members.

"Greg understands local government better than, arguably, anyone else in Queensland and we are confident that our members will benefit from his extensive and varied experience," LGIAsuper chair John Smith said.

"His proven commitment to Queenslanders and his result-driven approach mean that he is a natural cultural fit for us, as our purpose and values are similarly member-driven, and results focused.

"I am confident that he is the right person to help lead the fund as we continue to protect and grow our members' investments as we weather the market volatility caused by COVID."

Hallam was awarded a Member (AM) of the Order of Australia in 2018.

"Matthew has played an integral role in our fund since 2016, as an employee director, member of the audit and risk management committee and member of the investment committee," Smith said.

"It has been an honour to serve alongside him. The board and I wish him continued success."