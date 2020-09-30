NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
Industry fund adds to board
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 30 SEP 2020   12:46PM

A $12 billion Queensland industry fund has appointed a new director to its board, as an employee director leaves.

LGIAsuper is adding Greg Hallam, who was the chief executive of the Local Government Association of Queensland for 26 years.

His directorship is effective September 30 and comes as Matthew Bourke leaves the board.

Hallam has held senior executive positions at the Federal Treasury, the National Office of Local Government and city councils of Esk Shire and Townsville.

Sponsored by BlackRock
See trends that matter | Global Healthcare

He was also a director for Queensland Treasury Corporation, which LGIAsuper said has prepared him to help drive outcomes for LGIAsuper members.

"Greg understands local government better than, arguably, anyone else in Queensland and we are confident that our members will benefit from his extensive and varied experience," LGIAsuper chair John Smith said.

Sponsored Video
Praemium: The platform of everything

"His proven commitment to Queenslanders and his result-driven approach mean that he is a natural cultural fit for us, as our purpose and values are similarly member-driven, and results focused.

"I am confident that he is the right person to help lead the fund as we continue to protect and grow our members' investments as we weather the market volatility caused by COVID."

Hallam was awarded a Member (AM) of the Order of Australia in 2018.

"Matthew has played an integral role in our fund since 2016, as an employee director, member of the audit and risk management committee and member of the investment committee," Smith said.

"It has been an honour to serve alongside him. The board and I wish him continued success."

Read more: LGIAsuperGreg HallamJohn SmithMatthew Bourke
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Global infrastructure proves profitable: LGIAsuper
LGIAsuper revises down unlisted assets
Superannuation fund cuts pay in C-suite
Investments head departs super fund
Partnership sees improved advice services
LGIAsuper offloads European assets
Industry fund names new CIO
Super fund increases fees
LGIAsuper to stand on its own
Super fund names new life insurer
Editor's Choice
Court blocks bid to freeze Phil Kingston's assets
KANIKA SOOD
A court has blocked an attempt by Sargon's Chinese lender to freeze the assets of Phil Kingston, as the latter heads towards public questioning next month.
Super-backed company develops COVID treatment
ALLY SELBY
A biotech company backed by AustralianSuper, HESTA, Hostplus and Statewide Super has developed a new preventative treatment shown to reduce COVID-19 levels by up to 96%.
Challenger loses chief financial officer
ANNABELLE DICKSON
Challenger has commenced the search for a chief financial officer after its long-standing executive resigned.
BABL named, shamed over Great Southern
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (BABL) has been singled out as breaching the Code of Banking Practice within its Great Southern Loans business unit.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Dawn Thomas
Senior Financial Adviser
Wealthwise
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Rainmaker Information
Infographic: Zurich Claims - We keep the most important promise you make.
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
29
Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 
OCT
1
2020 Cyber Insurance 101 
OCT
1
VIC Fund Taxation Discussion Group 
OCT
3
Webinar: Adding Value to Investment Management Clients - An Overview of the CIMA Certification 
OCT
6
WA Risk and Compliance Discussion Group 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Do you think super fund executives should be taking home million-dollar salaries?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Kirstin Hunter
CO-FOUNDER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
FUTURE SUPER FUND
Future Super co-founder and managing director Kirstin Hunter knows what she stands for. Her path to working at one of Australia's fastest growing super funds was one driven by a moral compass. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 3kAZOWcy