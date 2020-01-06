Industry digs deep amid bushfire crisis

The financial services industry is supporting bushfire victims and volunteer firefighters however possible, as Australia is gripped by a bushfire crisis that has seen many lose their lives.

The big banks were amongst the first businesses in the country to issue responses, with ANZ, Commonwealth Bank and National Australia Bank each pledging $1 million to support communities affected by bushfires.

NAB's disaster relief fund will give customers and employees of the bank displaced from their homes access to cash and ongoing support.

NAB customers who have lost their home can immediately access $2000 grants to help cover the costs of temporary accommodation, food and clothing.

"I have heard the grief in our bankers' voices as they grapple with making sure our colleagues are safe and at the same time dealing with the impact more broadly on their own communities," NAB chief customer officer - consumer banking Mike Baird said.

"There are horrific tales of lost homes, lost livelihoods and most tragically, the loss of loved ones. Many families and businesses face an uncertain future and we want to do all we can."

The package from ANZ includes $300,000 to volunteer fire services across New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia. The bank will also be double-matching employee donations.

ANZ has also extended paid leave to employees volunteering with emergency services.

"In releasing this package, we hope to play a role in supporting firefighting efforts as well as the economic recovery and financial wellbeing for those affected, including our customers," ANZ chief financial officer Michelle Jablko said.

"We also recognise the significant time that will be required for communities to recover from this disaster and we remain committed to helping our customers rebuild."

Meanwhile, CBA has earmarked $750,000 to rebuild community facilities and donated a further $250,000 to the Australian Red Cross.

In terms of services, some of the big banks are deploying mobile ATMs and allowing for extra cash provisions in regions impacted by the fires.

Insurance will obviously be front of mind for many impacted by the fires. Insurers including QBE and CommInsure have said they will prioritise claims and offer emergency payments and cover accommodation costs where needed.

Those impacted can suspend mortgage and loan repayments for up to three months and are eligible for temporary interest rate relief from all of the banks - most of the big banks are also waiving fees for customers who need to access term deposits early.

"Our thoughts are with our affected communities during what has been a difficult and emotionally gruelling time, and we want our customers to know we are here to help," said Westpac general manager Jane Watts.

"We encourage anyone who needs assistance or support to contact their local Westpac Bank Manager or call our Westpac Assist."

The Australian Financial Complaints Authority has established a dedicated bushfire support information hub.

The hub will assist customers in making insurance claims and accessing government assistance.

AFCA executive general manager, customer service and resolution Rob Guest said: "We know that right now the focus is on ensuring the safety of yourself, your family and your property."

"If you've been impacted, the first step is to contact your insurer or broker to start the claims process."