Financial Planning
Industry calls for expanded CSLR

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 6 OCT 2021   12:41PM

Professional associations and consumer groups have banded together to lobby for a stronger compensation scheme of last resort ahead of its expected legislation in the coming weeks.

The Financial Planning Association of Australia, Association of Financial Advisers, SMSF Association, CHOICE, The Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand and CPA Australia are among the groups that are calling on the legislation to provide compensation for all financial products and services that fall under the jurisdiction of the Australian Financial Complaints Authority.

As it stands, the draft legislation excludes managed investment schemes and the funeral expenses industry which means that some large financial institutions including product providers are not required to contribute to the costs of compensation.

FPA chief executive Dante De Gori said the consumers purchase financial services and products from a broad range of providers.

"They deserve the same protections and access to compensation, regardless of where they make their purchase. A last resort compensation scheme must operate equally and fairly across the entire sector to ensure consumers have faith in the system," De Gori said.

CHOICE chief executive Alan Kirkland added: "The government's proposal will exclude victims of managed investment scheme collapses, like the many elderly Australians who lost their savings through the collapse of Sterling First. It will also exclude consumers from First Nations communities who were tricked into paying for funeral expenses policies by the Aboriginal Community Benefit Fund, now trading as Youpla."

"One of the reasons we had a banking royal commission was because thousands of victims of financial misconduct had been left without compensation. The establishment of a compensation scheme was one of the Royal Commission's most important recommendations."

In August, industry associations banded together to push the federal government to make structural changes to the scheme.

Read more: CHOICEDante De GoriAlan KirklandAssociation of Financial AdvisersAustralian Financial Complaints AuthorityCPA AustraliaFinancial Planning Association of AustraliaSMSF AssociationThe Chartered Accountants Australia
