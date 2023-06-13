Industry bodies respond to QAR recommendations

The wealth management industry has broadly welcomed the bulk of the Quality of Advice Review recommendations Labor will prioritise, with many agreeing that the reforms will fix financial advice and ultimately benefit consumers.

In releasing the first phase this morning, minister for financial services Stephen Jones wants to fix "a number of weaknesses in the current regulatory framework" for advisers.

"Some rules that were intended to protect consumers have instead materialised as unnecessary and unused documentation at best. Sadly though, some of these rules have led to consumer harm as advisers seek to protect themselves from their clients," he said.

"With each superfluous rule, the cost of providing advice has increased. And consumer outcomes have not improved."

CHOICE was pleased with how the government omitted large institutions from providing advice for the meantime.

"The recommendations that would have slashed consumer protections for advice provided by banks, insurers and fund managers were criticised by a broad range of stakeholders, including academics and independent financial advisers. The government has not accepted any of those recommendations at this stage," CHOICE chief executive Alan Kirkland said.

"If designed correctly, these reforms will meaningfully improve access to advice, without watering down important consumer protections," he said.

The Financial Services Council (FSC) thinks Jones is making the right move to prioritise fixing the broken state of financial advice under Stream One, which aims to lower the cost of providing advice and improve consumers' experience.

"Just 10% of the adult population receive advice and the regulatory burden has pushed the cost of delivering advice to around $5000," FSC chief executive Blake Briggs said.

"The FSC looks forward to working with the government to deliver on its commitment to introduce legislation implementing these changes before the end of this year, including strengthening consumer protections by tightening exemptions to the ban on conflicted remuneration and standardising consumer consents for determining a 'sophisticated' client," he said.

The removal of several layers of red tape for advisers was lauded by the advice industry.

The removal of Fee Disclosure Statements, rationalisation of fee consent, eradicating the Best Interests Duty Safe Harbour steps, were quick wins for the Financial Advice Association of Australia (FAAA).

"These phase one responses show that the concerns of our sector have been heard. It is a sensible package that will alleviate much of the unnecessary red tape involved in providing financial advice," FAAA chief executive Sarah Abood said.

"The government has also provided certainty with the continuation of life insurance commissions, whilst introducing a consent obligation that is covered through existing client approval arrangements."

However, under the second and third streams, Briggs said the government is at risk of unnecessarily restricting the number of institutions that can invest in new advice solutions, which could result in too many Australians missing out on quality financial advice at key stages of life.

"FSC modelling has shown that implementation of the Quality of Advice Review's recommendations would see retirees spending $25 billion extra in retirement by 2060, raising standards of living in retirement and reducing the cost of an aging population to the government," he said.

Superannuation funds will need to provide an intra-fund offering if they are not already do so for members sometime in 2024, when many of the recommendations will be legislated.

A September 2022 Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia survey of trustees found that only the majority provide intra-fund and personal advice.

"Superannuation funds are well placed to deliver the financial advice that consumers want and need. This can range from relatively simple advice around a single issue such as contributions or investment options, to more holistic advice around retirement," said ASFA deputy chief executive Glen McCrea.

McCrea expects that a soon-to-be established regulatory framework will provide trustees discretion in how they charge for advice provided to members and enable them to produce fit-for-purpose advice records that are more meaningful for consumers.

Given that the government will still need to clarify the law to ensure super funds can safely and helpfully answer simple questions from people approaching retirement, Super Consumers Australia director Xavier O'Halloran said its cautious approach recognises that most retirees will pay more in fees during their retirement than they did during their working lives.

"With that much in fees from retirement products on the line, bad advice from super funds is inevitable if consumer protections are watered down. These fees also mean the biggest win for people approaching retirement would be protections to ensure only safe, high quality retirement products remain on the market, including appropriate defaults and performance testing," he said.

In the case where a consumer does not engage an adviser, the Council of Australian Life Insurers (CALI) wants to see life insurers allowed to provide limited life insurance advice.

"This should only happen with appropriate limitations and strong consumer protections to ensure better outcomes for Australian workers and their families," CALI chief executive Christine Cupitt said.

"Australians shouldn't be waiting in line to pay $3500 on average for financial advice, especially when life insurers want to be able to provide limited advice about their products to help people make informed decisions about protecting their future."