Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Industry bodies call for delay to Payday Super

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 9 MAY 2025   11:47AM

A collective of industry bodies, including Chartered Accountants ANZ and the Financial Advice Association Australia, want the government to push the implementation of Payday Super to July 2028.

In a joint submission to Treasury, eight industry lobby groups have said the superannuation industry and small businesses cannot sufficiently prepare for the introduction of Payday Super obligations by July 2026. Many technology changes and improvements are required, they said.

The groups making the call are the Australian Bookkeepers Association, Chartered Accountants ANZ, CPA Australia, Financial Advice Association of Australia, Institute of Certified Bookkeepers, Institute of Public Accountants, SMSF Association and The Tax Institute.

While legislation is yet to be enacted, Payday Super is slated for 1 July 2026 and designed to ensure employees are paid their Superannuation Guarantee entitlements with wages. It would curb the issue of unpaid super in Australia by increasing the penalties for employer non-compliance; it's estimated some $41.5 billion in super has gone unpaid over the past nine years.

Still, the groups have said that if the timeframe is not extended, "a period of chaos would ensue as businesses try to fulfill their compliance obligations through a system that potentially can't deliver."

If 24 months can't be done, they've said they'll settle for a 12-month delay. They'd also like to see implementation tiered, beginning with larger entities. Further, a grace period should be instituted to allow employers to receive education and support without immediate penalty for non-compliance, the groups recommended.

In all, the collective supplied 22 recommendations to Treasury.

One of the primary concerns is that the superannuation transmission network will not be ready to manage the increase in traffic it would see.

"We believe it is vital to postpone the start date for Payday Super by at least a year, ideally 24 months, to allow all stakeholders sufficient time to comply with the new logistical demands on the system," CPA Australia superannuation lead Richard Webb said.

"The superannuation transmission network is fundamental to the successful delivery of Payday Super. If it is not adequately prepared for the transition it would create a perfect storm of confusion and uncertainty for both employees and employers.

"The practicalities of delivering once-in-a-generation reform of the infrastructure underpinning the superannuation payments system are extremely challenging."

Other recommendations include:

  • Consulting with the SMSF industry to clarify whether the regime suits the purpose of SMSFs.
  • Extending the window for contributions to be processed and received by super funds from seven calendar days to 10 business days.
  • Extending the window for correction where incorrect fund information leads to rejected payments.
  • Ensure the severity of penalties considers whether shortfalls in payments are accidental or deliberate.
  • Allow employers with a good compliance history to make voluntary disclosures of historical shortfalls without penalty and to remediate 'honest mistakes' without penalty.
  • Give the Commissioner remission powers to fully or partially remit penalties where there are no signs of deliberate non-compliance.

"Payday super is a significant reform that we support in principle, but we need to get the balance right," CA ANZ group executive, advocacy and international development Simon Grant said.

Read more: Payday SuperChartered Accountants ANZCPA AustraliaAustralian Bookkeepers AssociationCA ANZFinancial Advice Association of AustraliaInstitute of Public AccountantsRichard WebbSimon GrantSMSF AssociationSuperannuation GuaranteeThe Tax Institute
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Smaller super funds unfairly burdened by regulatory levy model: CPA
Licensees slash compliance spending: Survey
Labor wins: What super, advice industries want
FAAA calls for stronger consumer protections in advice reforms
Webull launches SMSF account offering
Taxes and housing dominate election race
CA ANZ launches AI fluency certificate for finance professionals
Dutton doubles down on 'super for housing' policy
Payday super on track, but so is the $3m super tax
Government releases draft payday super law

Editor's Choice

Industry bodies call for delay to Payday Super

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
A collective of industry bodies, including Chartered Accountants ANZ and the Financial Advice Association Australia, want the government to push the implementation of Payday Super to July 2028.

Super funds put foot down on Woodside

ELIZA BAVIN
Two of the country's biggest superannuation funds have used their voting power at the Woodside AGM, saying the gas producer has "fallen short" of shareholder expectations.

Former financial adviser charged in alleged $160k super fraud case

ANDREW MCKEAN
Former financial adviser Abdullah Popal has been charged with alleged fraud offences in Sydney's north-west, accused of hoodwinking five individuals out of over $160,000 from their self-managed super funds (SMSFs).

Alvia scoops up majority stake in ice cream cone maker

ANDREW MCKEAN
Alvia Asset Partners has acquired a majority stake in Altimate Foods, Australia's largest ice cream cone manufacturer, in partnership with the company's founding Rizzo family.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
5

MAX Awards Investment Leadership Awards 

JUL
3

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Mornington 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Philip Miall

Philip Miall

HEAD OF MULTI-SECTOR PRIVATE DEBT
QIC LIMITED
QIC head of private debt Australia Phil Miall's nearly 30 years' experience covers every corner of the credit market. He shares why active management is critical in the asset class and what he's learned during periods of tumult. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media