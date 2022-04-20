Increased demand drives ESG expert salaries

Increased demand drives ESG expert salariesBY JAMIE WILLIAMSON | WEDNESDAY, 20 APR 2022 12:33PM
As demand for ESG expertise within super funds continues to grow, latest insights show investment professionals that fit the bill could command up to $300,000 per annum.
According to Kaizen Recruitment's 2022 salary guide for those in the ESG space, a head of ESG research or head of investment stewardship is typically earning between $250,000 and $300,000 per annum.
Moving down the chain of command, the annual salary for an ESG investment manager is between $170,000 and $230,000. A senior ESG investment analyst may earn anywhere between $120,000 and $200,000, while an ESG investment analyst is typically bringing home between $70,000 and $120,000.
These figures are inclusive of superannuation and are based on Kaizen's own experiences recruiting for super funds and fund managers setting up dedicated in-house ESG research teams.
"We have seen these organisations grow their ESG capabilities to drive better investment outcomes," Kaizen said.
"These structural changes are providing opportunities for those who are looking to develop their career in the ESG research space."
For those interested in working in ESG, Kaizen recommends starting out in broader investment research and working towards specialising in ESG.
"Some funds are usually willing to take someone with general investment research experience over pure ESG experience. Once established, one may choose to focus more on a single area of environmental, social or governance or remain a generalist," Kaizen said.
"As one becomes more experienced, there is the potential to move up into more senior positions which may include leading teams, advocating for ESG issues within industry or to even run an ethical investment fund."
In terms of qualifications, ESG professionals are expected to have tertiary qualification in either commerce, finance, law, economics, environmental or social studies, or associated fields. Post-graduate qualifications are also highly regarded, the recruiter says.
"Candidates who are most in demand are those that have a combination of commercial and ESG qualifications and experience. This allows candidates to have a full grasp across corporate and ESG practices," Kaizen said.
"For those who look to specialise with investment management and research typically, these candidates are expected to be CFA certified or hold a Master of Applied Finance."
