Income Asset Management wins mandate

Income Asset Management wins mandateBY JAMIE WILLIAMSON | TUESDAY, 24 MAY 2022 12:46PM
The ASX-listed investment group will oversee $160 million in bond holdings for a not-for-profit.
Income Asset Management (IAM) said the tender was awarded following an competitive tender process, with the unnamed NFP joining more than 45 other organisations currently working with IAM.
IAM considers the NFP sector to be a significant opportunity going forward, with many currently self-managing fixed income assets.
The mandate takes IAM's total assets administered to over $1.8 billion and increases its capital markets assets under administration by 24%, now sitting over $800 million.
"We are delighted to have been successful in this tender process, which builds on IAM's strong momentum in new business wins and growing scale," IAM chief executive John Lechte said.
"The investments we have been making in the business are enabling us to offer investors and portfolio managers the most trustworthy and capable platform to research, execute, and manage their fixed income investments."
As interest rates rise and demand grows for fixed income solutions as a portfolio hedge, IAM's debt market focus positions the business well, he added.
