NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Regulatory
IMAP not anticipating regulatory overhaul
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 25 MAR 2020   12:03PM

The chair of IMAP does not expect a major overhaul of the managed accounts space when ASIC's focus returns to the MDA review.

Earlier this week, ASIC announced the MDA review is being put on hold, after "recalibrating" its regulatory priorities as it switches focus to face the challenges created by the COVID-19 outbreak.

IMAP chair Toby Potter said after hearing ASIC's presentation at the IMAP adviser roadshow in Brisbane earlier this month, he doesn't think the regulator will take any drastic measures against the industry.

"My take from the presentation was that for having spent well over a year looking at platforms, managed accounts and MDAs, they have not found cause to take drastic action," Potter said at the State of Managed Accounts webinar.

Sponsored by OnePath Life
Join us on the New Path

"There appears to have been some sort of discussion within ASIC as to whether in fact there will be regulatory change.

"Certainly, there didn't seem to be an imperative for regulatory change which suggests that the conduct of MDAs have generally been pretty good."

Sponsored Video
Efficient portfolio design with BT Panorama

Potter said that he believes it is unlikely the regulator will move to take regulatory action in the MDA space at least over the next six to 12 months.

"ASIC had already said in the event of regulatory change there would be a consultation paper, consultation period and then there would be a further period before those regulations became effective," he said.

In relation to the code of ethics, Potter said IMAP has been working closely with FASEA on the impact of the code and those who give advice on managed accounts.

"We have had very good engagement with FASEA. We provided them with a working example of an advice business using managed accounts, where they acted as a portfolio manager, in association with an ASIC consultant," Potter said.

"That example has been generally well-received and we think that represents an example of proof that managed accounts, used in that way with advice firms, can co-exist with the code of ethics.

"That is a very important issue, and one that I feel is going to play out over the next six to 12 months."

Read more: ASICManaged AccountsIMAPMDAToby Potter
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ASIC drags CFS to court over MySuper
Financial regulators poised for action
AMP Life, AMP Capital fined
ASIC turns up the heat on enforcement
Early access to super scheme results in permanent ban
Lack of independence must be made clear: ASIC
Former ANZ adviser banned
CBA in court over RC case studies
Foreign fund managers granted licensing relief
APRA heat map update in doubt
Editor's Choice
TAL reviews life distribution team
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:43PM
The major life insurer has confirmed several roles within its life insurance distribution team have been made redundant as a result of a restructure.
Avoid listed wealth giants: UBS
HARRISON WORLEY  |   12:28PM
UBS has listed which stocks to jump on and which to avoid in the event COVID-19 pushes Australia deep into a recession, with two listed wealth giants in its negative column.
IMAP not anticipating regulatory overhaul
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:03PM
The chair of IMAP does not expect a major overhaul of the managed accounts space when ASIC's focus returns to the MDA review.
The impact of COVID-19 on emerging markets
ALLY SELBY
Emerging markets, which in recent times had made somewhat of a comeback, are now cowering in the shadow of the rapidly spreading coronavirus.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Chris Donohoe
Chief Executive Officer
APIR Systems Pty Ltd
Bruno Muraca
Chief Executive Officer
Australian Financial Risk Management
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
25
Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 
APR
2
Financial Executive Women - Annual Leadership Conference 2020 
MAY
6
Best Practice Forum: Exchange Traded Products 
MAY
8
UNIT PRICING OPERATIONAL RISK & CHALLENGES 2020 FORUM 
MAY
21
Best Practice Forum: ESG 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  How has COVID-19 impacted your workplace headcount so far?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Ian Macoun
MANAGING DIRECTOR
PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Once a civil servant, Pinnacle Investment Management managing director Ian Macoun has built one of Australia's most successful multi-boutique funds management businesses. He tells Kanika Sood how it came to be.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something hkDOZon3