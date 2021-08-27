IMAP names award winners

The Institute of Managed Account Professionals (IMAP) announced the winners of its annual awards.

Proton by Nucleus Wealth took out the award for Innovation which acknowledges the operation and process of managed accounts, adoption by advisers and licensees, investment options and technology used to support managed accounts.

First Sentier Investors won the award for Australian Equities and Macquarie Investment Management took home the prize for Australian Equities Small Cap.

Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia won Licensee Managed Account and Multi Asset categories.

Real Asset Management (RAM) won the award for Australian Fixed Interest for its diversified fixed income and credit strategy which is designed to provide clients with a reliable income stream.

"We're delighted to be recognised again by a panel of experienced industry consultants in this year's IMAP Awards. During challenging investment periods with record high levels of investment market volatility and record low rates on cash, our strategy continues to deliver on its investment objective," RAM director and portfolio manager Michael Frearson said.

Franklin Templeton Australia won the award for the International Equities category for the second year in a row for its Franklin Concentrated Global Equity Ex-Australia Model Portfolio.

The SMA has a bottom-up, investment philosophy that seeks to deliver alpha over a full market cycle.

"Putting clients first is our core value of Franklin Templeton and our award-winning managed accounts are part of a growing number of investment solutions we offer advisers. We look forward to continuing to provide access to our leading investment management solutions through the growing managed accounts sector," Franklin Templeton Australia managing director Matthew Harrison said.

The judging criteria is based on that the portfolio needs to be offered through a recognised legal managed account structure, is model based, has clear discretion held by the portfolio or investment manager as well as an objective and a benchmark.