Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

IFM takes majority stake in Render Networks

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 11 MAY 2022   12:35PM

IFM Investors' private equity growth fund has spent $40 million to acquire a majority stake in construction management platform Render Networks.

The growth funds investment in Render Networks keeps with its strategy to accelerate the growth of mid-market technology companies through capital provisions.

This is the second deal for IFM's growth fund after having recently obtained a stake in the construction payment software provider Payapps.

IFM was attracted to Render as it saw the business having further growth opportunities through the expansion of its product offering and footprint in new markets.

Sponsored by Praemium
Find out how managed accounts enhance practice success

Render has a demonstrable record with tier 1 delivery partners across Australia's NBN rollout and has several high-profile fibre network utility clients in the US and UK.

Moreover, the technology company has deployed can help build networks 30% faster with up to 50% less waste material compared to traditional construction practices. These efficiencies carry the additional benefit of contributing to significant emissions avoidance.

Sponsored Video
What do you value the most in Securities Services?

The efficiencies gained by Render's customer base have helped the sector avoid more than 12,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions.

IFM has outlined that it's taken an active approach to support value creation through ESG and sustainability-based actions and its latest deal with Render personified this commitment.

On the new investment, IFM Investors executive director Adrian Kerley said: "Render Networks is well-positioned to capitalise on the connectivity boom that is increasing at pace, as well as the global transition to a net zero economy."

The returns generated through this latest investment and others like it in the growth equity fund will go to IFM investors, the main constituency of which is industry superannuation funds.

Accordingly, IFM Investors' head of private equity Stuart Wardman-Browne commented that the deal will help IFM deliver on its purpose to protect and grow the retirement savings of working people.

Read more: IFM InvestorsRender NetworksAdrian KerleyNBNStuart Wardman-Browne
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Key investor trends unveiled in latest IFM report
Aussie instos commit $50bn to UK projects
AustralianSuper to grow external mandates, hires
IFM Investors adds former Schroders chief
IFM Investors PE portfolio carbon neutral
IFM, Citi pour $300m into Household Capital
AustralianSuper sells to Dutch pension fund
Sydney Airport takeover given green light
IFM consortium to take over Sydney Airport
Longwave hires portfolio manager from IFM

Editor's Choice

Future Super strengthens investments team

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The ethical superannuation fund has appointed a chief investment officer, while also hiring an executive director of investments from MLC Asset Management.

Remembering Steve Williams

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
ClearBridge Investments has led tributes to its head of intermediary sales Steve Williams, who passed away last week following a short illness.

US firm backs Koda Capital

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The private wealth manager has sold a minority stake to Emigrant Partners as part of a broader strategy that will see Koda Capital make its own acquisitions.

Franklin Templeton hires sales director

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Franklin Templeton Australia has added a new sales director, overseeing independent financial advisers and private banks.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: When it comes to gold ETF's, a trusted issuer matters.

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
7

Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 

JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

JUN
16

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  With the federal election on the horizon, which party do you think would better serve the financial advice industry?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Sarah Abood

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FINANCIAL PLANNING ASSOCIATION OF AUSTRALIA
Sarah Abood's new job as chief executive of the Financial Planning Association of Australia is a dream come true for the woman who discovered the power of financial planning at age 17 and has been advocating for the sector ever since. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.