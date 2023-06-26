Newspaper icon
IFM Investors names chair

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 26 JUN 2023   12:14PM

Cath Bowtell will become IFM Investors' new chair, as former politician Lindsay Tanner joins the board as an independent director.

Bowtell, who currently serves as the group's deputy chair, chair of the people and remuneration committee and member of the IFM board's audit and risk committee, has been a director of the industry super fund-owned global funds manager since 2019.

She brings over 20 years of experience across the industry superannuation sector, having previously held roles such as Australian Council of Trade Unions senior industrial officer and Australian Government Employees Superannuation Trust (AGEST) chief executive. Most recently, she was chief executive of Industry Fund Services.

Bowtell also currently serves as chair of The New Daily, Industry Fund Services Group and The Royal Women's Hospital in Melbourne.  She is also a former director of AustralianSuper.

Her appointment follows the resignation of Greg Combet, who is leaving IFM following his appointment as full-time chair of the Net Zero Economy Agency.

"I'm honoured to be appointed chair at such an important time for IFM as we continue to grow our global presence and work to deliver for our owners and clients and the millions of working people they represent," Bowtell said.

"I thank Greg Combet for his leadership and contribution to IFM over the last 10 years, his vision, integrity and sense of purpose has been integral to IFM's success over the past decade."

Combet said Bowtell's depth of experience across the superannuation sector, alongside her lifelong commitment to working people, has meant she has already made a tremendous contribution to IFM.

"I look forward to seeing that continue with her appointment as chair," he said.

"I wish Cath, the board and everyone at IFM every success for the future."

Meanwhile, Tanner saved as the federal member for Melbourne from 1993 to 2010 and was minister for finance and deregulation from 2007 to 2010.

He has extensive experience in corporate governance and advising financial and asset managers, including as a special advisor to Lazard Australia for over 10 years.

Tanner is currently a director of Suncorp Group and Virgin Australia International, a member of the investment advisory committee of investment firm Six Park, and AFL Victoria chair.

"I look forward to working closely with my fellow board members so that IFM can continue to deliver long-term investment returns that help support millions of working people in their retirement," Tanner said.

Read more: IFM InvestorsCath BowtellGreg CombetLindsay Tanner
