IFM adds to board

The $150 billion fund manager has added an independent director, in its second board appointment based in North America.

Theresa Whitmarsh is an executive director at Washington State Investment Board (WSIB) which manages retirement plans and funds for public sector employees. She has led the business for nearly 20 years.

She has experience in private markets like private equity and pension investing.

"Ms Whitmarsh is a recognised thought leader on issues of vital importance for long-term investors, including value creation in global markets, enhancing shareholder rights through corporate governance, and aligning fiduciary duty and investment discipline with an evolving focus on sustainability," IFM said in a statement.

Her appointment takes the IFM board to nine people. She and Carol Gray are both based in North America.

"[Whitmarsh's] skills and experience as a steward of investments will be a great asset to IFM, as we continue to pursue a global growth strategy, in fulfilment of our purpose to protect and grow the retirement savings of working people," IFM chair Greg Combet said.

"Ms Whitmarsh is a global leader in the public pension capital sector and has a record of delivering incredible results - having someone of her calibre and with her values on the Board positions IFM well now and into the future."

IFM Investors manages about $150 billion and is owned by industry super funds.