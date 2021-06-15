NEWS
Financial Planning
iFactFind launches

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 15 JUN 2021   12:50PM

The new cloud-based fact-find solution that aims to provide a more dynamic financial advice process has launched.

Developed by co-founders Paul Moran and Sahil Matta, iFactFind provides advisers a comprehensive, interactive digital fact-find.

For prospective clients, iFactFind has a built-in financial services guide delivery and confirmation functionality. The entire process, which includes goal setting and a risk tolerance questionnaire, can be completed in about 40 minutes, providing that the client's information is on hand.

The solution is securely accessed online by clients, advisers and support staff, and maintains an auditable record of every entry including the date and time changes were made and the person who made them, the co-founders said.

Moran and Matta created the solution during Victoria's COVID-19 lockdown in mid-2020 and has been piloted by a select group of advice practices.

It supports advisers to meet their legal and ethical obligations, including Standard 5 and Standard 8 of FASEA's Code of Ethics, which requires client records, including those of former clients, to be "kept in a form that is complete and accurate", the co-founders said.

Matta commented: "iFactFind can be used in face-to-face meetings or via Zoom or clients can complete it by themselves. It is a collaborative tool that fosters open communication, transparency and trust."

"In recent years, the concept of a technology stack has become a hot topic in financial planning, as licensees and advisory firms look to technology to help drive practice efficiencies and client satisfaction and manage the mounting compliance burden. While there isn't a silver bullet, iFactFind can be the single source of truth regarding client details."

