IAM Funds names inaugural chief

The company formerly known as Cashwerkz appointed a chief executive for its asset management business, IAM Funds.

Jonathan Baird will lead IAM Funds, a subsidiary of Income Asset Management Group, in the newly created role.

Baird will also join IAM Group's incubation fund manager Fortlake Asset Management as executive director.

Baird most recently spent more than four years at Western Asset Management as head of client services and marketing for Australia and New Zealand.

Prior to that, he was an investment specialist at UBS and a senior investment analyst at Zenith Investment Partners.

IAM Group chief executive Jon Lechte said: "Jonathan comes at a critical point as we complete our second fund investment with Tactical Global Management Ltd."

Cashwerkz rebranded to IAM Group in August and changed its ticker code to INY following approval from shareholders.

Fortlake founder and chief investment officer Christian Baylis said: "We are very excited Jonathan is joining Fortlake and IAM as he will help steer our strong growth trajectory, with funds under management currently growing by $50 million a month."