Hyperion leads as top Australian shares fund manager: Mercer

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 31 JAN 2024   12:46PM

In its latest investment survey, Mercer identified the Hyperion Australian Growth Fund as the leading fund manager in the Australian shares category.

The fund achieved a return of 25.1% return over the year ending December 2023.

Following closely was the ECP Asset Management All Cap strategy and the Smallco Broadcap fund, returning 23.6% and 22.9%, respectively.

The top rankings were rounded out by the Selector High Conviction Equity Fund with a 22.2% return, Platypus Australian Equities at 21.9%, First Sentier offerings, Australian Equities Concentrated - Growth and Australian Equities Large Cap - Growth, marking returns of 21% and 20.5%, respectively.

Bennelong's Core Equities and Concentrated Equities funds posted 20.9% and 19.7%, while the Greencape High Conviction fund closed the list with a 19.6% return.

"The majority of the top 10 spots for the 2023 calendar year were taken by growth managers, who benefitted from exposure to companies tied to AI, including technology names and data centres such as Goodman Group and NextDC," Mercer head of equities Shannon Reilly said.

He attributed the success of growth managers to easing inflation and a favourable interest rate outlook for 2024, factors he deemed instrumental in besting their value-oriented counterparts.

"Growth managers outperformed as the risk-on sentiment was boosted by the rapid repricing of US interest rate cuts, combined with softer inflation data around the world," Reilly said.

Separately, Mercer announced that it's promoted Margaret Dennis, a recent recruit from BT, to serve as head of member education.

Dennis will spearhead a team of education specialists focused on improving member engagement and better retirement outcomes for Mercer Super members.

Mercer also appointed Andrew Howse, previously the head of corporate benefits at Gallagher, to the new position of client leader at Mercer Super.

In the role, he will service the fund's burgeoning corporate super business.

