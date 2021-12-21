Hume refreshes super co-contribution laws

The government is refreshing its super co-contribution law for low-income earners as the sunset date is due to kick in.

Senator Jane Hume released the draft regulation Superannuation (Government Co-contribution for Low Income Earners) Regulations 2022, which omits redundant provisions, simplifIes language and renumbers provisions.

The changes propose to amend the current Superannuation (Government Co-contribution for Low Income Earners) Regulations 2004, which is due to sunset on 1 April 2022.

The most significant changes update the definition of an "eligible account" to receive super co-contribution payments. It will also exclude such payments that only provide terminal medical condition benefits or death-only or incapacity benefits.

Excluding these identifies insurance-only accounts. Otherwise, government co-contributions to insurance accounts would contribute towards the insurance premium rather than the individual's retirement income and not to their retirement savings, the explanatory memorandum states.

Another change proposed is directing where a government co-contribution is made depending on an individual's circumstance, in a bid to make sure that only one item will apply in the event of multiple circumstances.

Consultations are open until 14 January 2022.