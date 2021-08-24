NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Technology

HUB24 profits, inflows rise

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  TUESDAY, 24 AUG 2021   12:02PM

HUB24 recorded significant growth in its underlying net profit as inflows continued to rise following the acquisition of Xplore Wealth and Ord Minnett's Portfolio Administration and Reporting Service (PARS).

In its full-year results, HUB24 reported an underlying NPAT of $15 million, up 53% on FY20 and underlying group EBITDA rose 47% to $36.2 million.

The platform acknowledged its growth prior to $7.5 million in transaction costs related to Xplore Wealth, Ord Minnett and Easton which was partially offset by a $1.4 million gain on the sale of Paragem.

HUB24 saw record platform net inflows of $8.9 billion which was up 82% on FY20. Total funds under administration (FUA) grew 237% to $58.6 billion.

The Xplore Wealth integration contributed $17.2 billion to this figure while Ord Minnett's PARS contributed $9.5 billion.

Of the $58.6 billion in FUA, $41.4 billion is total platform FUA and an additional $17 billion in non-custodial administration (PARS).

Sponsored Video
Net zero: a positive for infrastructure investing

Platform revenue was also up 36% to $101.1 million. During FY21 advisers using the platforms increased by 997, up 48.3% on the prior comparative period and 117 new distribution agreements were signed.

HUB24's platform market share continued to grow to 3.9% up from 2.5% last year. It is targeting a platform FUA range of $63-$70 billion by 30 June 2023.

"I am proud that HUB24 has been recognised as Australia's Best Platform Overall with the highest level of adviser satisfaction. We have tripled our platform market share to 3.9% over the last two years, and the current market dynamics provide significant opportunities for further growth. HUB24 is well-positioned for ongoing success," HUB24 chief executive Andrew Alcock said.

Read more: HUB24Ord MinnettPARSXplore WealthAndrew AlcockEastonParagem
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

HUB24 appoints chief product officer, director
Fitzpatricks bolsters Victorian presence
HUB24 FUA up on acquisitions
Milliman hires head of distribution
HUB24 hits fund managers with higher fees
Equity Trustees wins super trustee mandate
HUB24 searches for new director
HUB24 lifts inflows, profit flat
Dealer group bolsters leadership
HUB24 completes Paragem sale

Editor's Choice

Cost of retirement increases

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:48PM
According to the latest figures from the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA) the cost of retiring increased in the June quarter.

Consultum chief joins new firm

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:45PM
The former chief executive of IOOF-aligned Consultum Financial Advisers has found a new role.

Westpac cops $10.5m fine

ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:42PM
ASIC has ordered Westpac to pay a $10.5 million fine after the High Court's decision that found two Westpac subsidiaries provided unlicensed personal financial advice.

Benefits of advice reforms yet to materialise

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:33PM
The myriad of regulatory reforms in the financial advice industry is raising concerns about the effects on the accessibility and quality of advice.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Emma Johnsen
Senior Associate
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
AUG
31-2

AIST Superannuation Investment Conference (ASI) 2021 

SEP
9

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
15

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

OCT
7

Best Practice Forum: ESG 

OCT
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Under the ASIC funding levy, should financial advisers be forced to pay the regulator's indirect costs (IT support, legal etc.)?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bronwen Moncrieff

HEAD OF RESEARCH
ZENITH INVESTMENT PARTNERS PTY LIMITED
When Zenith Investment Partners' general manager and head of research Bronwen Moncrieff won the green card lottery, she packed up her life and moved to the US. She tells Annabelle Dickson how, if she hadn't, she wouldn't be where she is today.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.