HUB24 profits, inflows rise

HUB24 recorded significant growth in its underlying net profit as inflows continued to rise following the acquisition of Xplore Wealth and Ord Minnett's Portfolio Administration and Reporting Service (PARS).

In its full-year results, HUB24 reported an underlying NPAT of $15 million, up 53% on FY20 and underlying group EBITDA rose 47% to $36.2 million.

The platform acknowledged its growth prior to $7.5 million in transaction costs related to Xplore Wealth, Ord Minnett and Easton which was partially offset by a $1.4 million gain on the sale of Paragem.

HUB24 saw record platform net inflows of $8.9 billion which was up 82% on FY20. Total funds under administration (FUA) grew 237% to $58.6 billion.

The Xplore Wealth integration contributed $17.2 billion to this figure while Ord Minnett's PARS contributed $9.5 billion.

Of the $58.6 billion in FUA, $41.4 billion is total platform FUA and an additional $17 billion in non-custodial administration (PARS).

Platform revenue was also up 36% to $101.1 million. During FY21 advisers using the platforms increased by 997, up 48.3% on the prior comparative period and 117 new distribution agreements were signed.

HUB24's platform market share continued to grow to 3.9% up from 2.5% last year. It is targeting a platform FUA range of $63-$70 billion by 30 June 2023.

"I am proud that HUB24 has been recognised as Australia's Best Platform Overall with the highest level of adviser satisfaction. We have tripled our platform market share to 3.9% over the last two years, and the current market dynamics provide significant opportunities for further growth. HUB24 is well-positioned for ongoing success," HUB24 chief executive Andrew Alcock said.