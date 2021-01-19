HUB24 posts record inflows

HUB24 picked up $1.7 billion net inflows, 24 new licensee agreements and 113 advisers in the December quarter.

The $1.7 billion in net inflows is 26% higher than the September quarter and 37% higher than the December 2019 quarter.

Meanwhile, strong markets added another $1.2 billion to the funds under administration.

HUB24's total funds under administration at December end stood at $31 billion. Of this $22 billion is in custodial assets and $9.3 billion is in non-custodial assets, which were acquired via Ord Minnett's Portfolio Administration Service.

December quarter was an eventful one for HUB24: it won IOOF from BT, in November it finished the acquisition of Ord Minnett's Portfolio Administration Service and is currently in process of acquiring Xplore Wealth and a substantial stake in Easton Investments, while selling Paragem.

HUB24 today said following its previously announced partnership with IOOF, the two have entered a binding head of agreement to develop solutions including an investment and superannuation wrap platform using HUB24's custody, administration and managed portfolios.

HUB24 is now used by 2280 advisers. It has the second rank in net annual inflows, and 2.3% share of the platform market, according to Strategic Insights.

Xplore Wealth acquisition, which is scheduled for February 12 shareholder vote, will add another $15 billion to total assets.