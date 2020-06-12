NEWS
Investment
HUB24, Pinnacle say goodbye to S&P/ASX 200
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  FRIDAY, 12 JUN 2020   12:27PM

S&P Dow Jones Indices' overdue rebalance of its Australian indices will see HUB24 and Pinnacle Investment Management kicked out of the ASX200 at the start of trading on June 22, amid nearly 200 changes.

The index provider deferred its quarterly rebalance slated for March 23 to later in the year citing extreme global market volatility, market wide circuit breaker events and exchange closures.

Effective June 22, HUB24 and Pinnacle will be removed from the S&P/ASX 200 while Centuria Industrial REIT will be added to it.

AMP will slip out of the S&P/ ASX 50 with its spot going to A2 Milk, in the only change to the 50 biggest companies in the market cap index.

Australian Ethical Investment will join S&P/ASX 300.

All Ords will add VGI Partners, Elanor Commercial Property Fund, Primewest, 360 Capital REIT and Prospa amid other changes. OneVue's share price drop amid the Sargon saga has also pulled it out of the All Ords.

"Please note that there is an additional removal from the S&P/ASX 200 and the S&P/ASX All Australian 200, as they are currently carrying an additional constituent as a result of the recent GrainCorp Limited (XASX: GNC) demerger of United Malt Group Limited (XASX: UMG)," S&P said.

Commenting, Centuria's joint chief executive Jason Huljich said: "This is an especially significant milestone to have our industrial REIT enter the S&P/ASX200. It's a relatively young entity, which makes it exciting to be among Australia's largest listed companies."

Editor's Choice
FASEA extension hits snag
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The extensions that will allow financial advisers an extra year to complete the FASEA exam and two years to complete the FASEA education requirements was returned to the House of Representatives after an amendment was sought.
HUB24, Pinnacle say goodbye to S&P/ASX 200
KANIKA SOOD
S&P Dow Jones Indices' overdue rebalance of its Australian indices will see HUB24 and Pinnacle Investment Management kicked out of the ASX200 at the start of trading on June 22, amid nearly 200 changes.
Life insurance salary guide for 2020
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
A new salary guide has outlined what those in the life insurance industry can expect to get paid this year, as it's revealed many claims assessors are looking to move sideways due to a perceived lack of career growth.
Super fund calls for government support
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Crescent Wealth board director and former Liberal party leader John Hewson called for the government to introduce a 30-50 year guaranteed infrastructure bond.
