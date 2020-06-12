HUB24, Pinnacle say goodbye to S&P/ASX 200

S&P Dow Jones Indices' overdue rebalance of its Australian indices will see HUB24 and Pinnacle Investment Management kicked out of the ASX200 at the start of trading on June 22, amid nearly 200 changes.

The index provider deferred its quarterly rebalance slated for March 23 to later in the year citing extreme global market volatility, market wide circuit breaker events and exchange closures.

Effective June 22, HUB24 and Pinnacle will be removed from the S&P/ASX 200 while Centuria Industrial REIT will be added to it.

AMP will slip out of the S&P/ ASX 50 with its spot going to A2 Milk, in the only change to the 50 biggest companies in the market cap index.

Australian Ethical Investment will join S&P/ASX 300.

All Ords will add VGI Partners, Elanor Commercial Property Fund, Primewest, 360 Capital REIT and Prospa amid other changes. OneVue's share price drop amid the Sargon saga has also pulled it out of the All Ords.

"Please note that there is an additional removal from the S&P/ASX 200 and the S&P/ASX All Australian 200, as they are currently carrying an additional constituent as a result of the recent GrainCorp Limited (XASX: GNC) demerger of United Malt Group Limited (XASX: UMG)," S&P said.

Commenting, Centuria's joint chief executive Jason Huljich said: "This is an especially significant milestone to have our industrial REIT enter the S&P/ASX200. It's a relatively young entity, which makes it exciting to be among Australia's largest listed companies."