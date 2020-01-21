HUB24 leans into innovation

HUB24 continues to establish itself as a market leader when it comes to its use of technology, with plans afoot for a new innovation lab to help clients improve their practice management outcomes. It has also restructured some of its operations.

Announcing record first half net inflows of $2.5 billion, the platform revealed plans for an innovation lab, as it hones in on the needs of its clients.

Agility Applications managing director Craig Apps will lead the innovation lab, which will develop and deliver data management and integration solutions to the platform's clients to provide advisers with "a unique and competitive advantage."

The firm said it has already begun work with some of its large licensee clients in an effort to understand the opportunities and challenges they face, with the lab set to focus on solutions using data integration to improve compliance and practice management outcomes.

HUB24 also said it will deploy artificial intelligence in some cases.

With Apps' focus shifting to the innovation lab, Agility head of business development Robert Forbes will take leadership responsibility for the day to day operations of the HUB24 subsidiary.

The group has also made a suite of changes to "optimise" its operating model, with all product development teams - across HUB24 Group, Agility Applications, HUBconnect and the HUB24 platform - now centralised under the responsibility of chief operating officer Craig Lawrenson.

"This will enable the delivery of a more cohesive approach to product development, reducing duplication and aligning product strategy to customer segments and commercial priorities," HUB24 said.

The platform's December quarter saw it achieve net inflows of $1.25 billion, as average net monthly inflows rose 58% to $416 million over the 2019 financial year. Funds under administration sat at $15.8 billion as at December 31, 58% higher than the prior corresponding period.