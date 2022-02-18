NEWS
Financial Planning

HUB24 completes Class acquisition

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 18 FEB 2022   12:36PM

HUB24's acquisition of self-managed super fund technology provider Class has finalised.

The platform announced the takeover in October 2021 and folded the technology firm into a new business unit this month.

The acquisition saw Class chief executive and managing director Andrew Russell exit from his duties on February 16; he remains as an adviser until March 31.

HUB24 director of strategic development Jason Entwistle was named as Class' interim chief executive and managing director. HUB24 is currently recruiting for a permanent hire for these two roles.

As part of the deal, HUB24 issued 11.4 million ordinary shares and paid $15.7 million in cash to Class shareholders.

The newly issued HUB24 shares were expected to commence trading on the ASX on February 17.

HUB24 chief executive Andrew Alcock said: "We will now work together to leverage the combined capability of both Class and HUB24 to progress additional strategies to further lead the market and deliver enhanced growth for HUB24 shareholders."

"We are looking forward to continuing to innovate and deliver products and solutions that add value and solve key challenges for financial professionals and their clients."

