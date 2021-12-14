HUB24, Class alter acquisition terms

HUB24 has altered its acquisition terms and will pay a bigger cash consideration for Class.

The two firms announced they have agreed to a new deal in which HUB24 will pay 12.5 cents per Class share as opposed to the original amount of 10 cents proposed in October.

Class shareholders who receive HUB24 shares - that is one HUB24 share for 11 Class shares - will now be eligible for any HUB24 financial year 2022 interim dividend and associated franking credits.

As a result, Class agreed not to declare any dividend, including any ordinary interim dividend of up to 2.5 cents per share.

If the Scheme Implementation Deed is successfully implemented, it will accelerate HUB24's platform future strategy, HUB24 said, adding that the combined business is expected to provide a competitive advantage and diversification of revenue for both companies.

An independent expert is currently reviewing the scheme and is due to release the report on or around December 15.

Class' board is urging all its shareholders vote in favour of the scheme in the absence of any superior proposal.

"Each Class director intends to vote all the Class shares that they hold or control at the time of the meeting in favour of the scheme subject to the same qualification," Class said.