HSBC AM names regional chief

A former Fidelity International executive will lead HSBC Asset Management's Asia Pacific business as chief executive.

Daisy Ho will assume the role of regional chief executive for Asia Pacific and Hong Kong on November 8.

Ho finishes up as Fidelity International China president after nearly two years in the post. Prior to that, she was the managing director of Asia ex-Japan.

She has been with Fidelity for more than 16 years, starting out in business development and account management within the bank's institutional business.

Before Fidelity, she held senior management roles in the wealth management divisions of JPMorgan, AXA, and Hang Seng Bank.

In her new role, Ho will be responsible for leading and growing HSBC AM's business in Asia Pacific and increase Hong Kong's core markets and expand its footprint in China, India, and ASEAN.

Ho replaces Pedro Bastos, who is moving to the newly created role of chief investment officer for international markets, as well as Asia strategist.

HSBC AM chief executive Nicolas Moreau said: "Daisy's extensive experience and knowledge of the fast-growing markets in Asia Pacific will prove invaluable to fulfilling our ambition of becoming a leading international asset manager in the region and supporting HSBC's Asia wealth strategy."