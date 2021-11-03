NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

HSBC AM names regional chief

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 3 NOV 2021   12:41PM

A former Fidelity International executive will lead HSBC Asset Management's Asia Pacific business as chief executive.

Daisy Ho will assume the role of regional chief executive for Asia Pacific and Hong Kong on November 8.

Ho finishes up as Fidelity International China president after nearly two years in the post. Prior to that, she was the managing director of Asia ex-Japan.

She has been with Fidelity for more than 16 years, starting out in business development and account management within the bank's institutional business.

Sponsored by Clearbridge
Delivering Income from Infrastructure

Before Fidelity, she held senior management roles in the wealth management divisions of JPMorgan, AXA, and Hang Seng Bank.

In her new role, Ho will be responsible for leading and growing HSBC AM's business in Asia Pacific and increase Hong Kong's core markets and expand its footprint in China, India, and ASEAN.

Ho replaces Pedro Bastos, who is moving to the newly created role of chief investment officer for international markets, as well as Asia strategist.

HSBC AM chief executive Nicolas Moreau said: "Daisy's extensive experience and knowledge of the fast-growing markets in Asia Pacific will prove invaluable to fulfilling our ambition of becoming a leading international asset manager in the region and supporting HSBC's Asia wealth strategy."

Read more: HSBCFidelity InternationalHSBC Asset ManagementDaisy HoJPMorganNicolas MoreauPedro Bastos
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Natixis hires sales director from First Sentier
Fidelity moves on net zero
Fidelity moves into SMAs
Iress integrates DDO with Xplan
Fidelity nabs ESG expert from HESTA
Frontier welcomes family office specialist
Fidelity adds new climate, gender policies
HSBC makes alternatives push
Fidelity changes up global equities team
Macquarie sweeps Investment Leadership Awards

Editor's Choice

HSBC AM names regional chief

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:41PM
A former Fidelity International executive will lead HSBC Asset Management's Asia Pacific business as chief executive.

CFA Institute launches new ESG standard

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:36PM
CFA Institute launched the Global ESG Disclosure Standards for Investment Products, a new standard designed to facilitate more accurate evaluation of ESG investment products.

Equip, corporate fund merger complete

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:31PM
Equip has finalised its latest successor fund transfer, adding $765 million to its funds under management.

Fiducian acquires $1.1bn advice business

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:30PM
Fiducian was the successful bidder for the $1.1 billion financial advice subsidiary of a national bank.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Tim Sutcliffe
Operations Manager - Paraplanning
Viridian Advisory
Rob Coyte
Chief Executive Officer
Shartru Wealth
Jack Nelson
Portfolio Manager
Stewart Investors
Robert Almeida Jr
Global Investment Strategist
MFS International Australia

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
11

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
25

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

DEC
2

Best of the Best Awards 

FEB
8

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
11

Chief Economists Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Do you agree that integrating ESG and responsible investment considerations should be standard practice in investment management?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Andrew Alcock

MANAGING DIRECTOR
HUB24
In the competitive world of platforms, HUB24 chief executive Andrew Alcock is in relentless pursuit of innovation and delivering a superior value proposition no matter what roadblocks he faces. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.