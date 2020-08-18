NEWS
Investment
How to make sense of reporting season
BY ALLY SELBY  |  TUESDAY, 18 AUG 2020   12:43PM

As we reach a third of the way through Australia's reporting season, an advice and stockbroking group has identified three key trends that have so far emerged from the results.

Wilsons Advisory noted that many of the companies that have reported thus far have demonstrated significant guidance restraint, with subdued earnings revisions and hibernation plans also emerging as thematic trends.

"Many companies have been hit hard by the pandemic, while the disruption has turned into a powerful tailwind for others," it said.

"Just how long this disrupted operating environment will last is not clear to management teams or investors."

Government stimulus packages, such as JobKeeper, make it increasingly difficult to make sense of reporting season, Wilsons said, with companies free to disclose assistance packages how they see fit.

With disclosures varying widely, Wilsons notes it is ever the more difficult for investors to ascertain a true underlying picture of profitability.

Another challenge facing investors is companies' significant guidance restraint, with less than a third of companies that have reported so far issuing forward guidance.

"Until the outlook is more certain, only broad comments are being made, though the AGM season in October/November could be more instructive on this front," Wilsons said.

It also noted that the guidance that has been given has been issued with a wider range than usual, for example James Hardie's guidance covers a 20% range.

Hibernation plans morphing from short-term to medium-term strategic plans also had emerged as a core trend, Wilsons said, with COVID-19 disruption now believed to last longer than initially thought.

It pointed to Sydney Airport and News Corp as two companies with strategies which now impact the medium-term.

Similarly to what investors have witnessed offshore in recent weeks, Australian earnings have been revised downwards by approximately 1% following results, Wilsons said.

"This is around the same pace of revisions we have seen in June and July, around 1% in each month and is important for market confidence given expectations of an earnings recovery beginning to take place," it said.

The US has seen earnings upgrades of approximately 0.5-1%, while Europe and the UK have received revisions of -1.5-2%. Wilsons pointed to Europe's underweight in tech giants for this diversion.

Wilsons said this pattern of very modest earnings changes is symptomatic of the uncertainty in the market.

"Listening to investor presentations over the first two weeks of results season, it is clear there are a number of competing forces with the potential to impact earnings," it said.

"Further COVID-19 lockdowns, vaccine hopes, further stimulus measures (or not), and significant change in customer behavior over the balance of FY21E could have a significant impact on FY21E earnings growth."

The full year 2020 is essentially a "lost" year of earnings, Wilsons said, labelling it a "once in a cycle type event".

"Australian market earnings are expected to fall almost -20%, while the UK is expected to report close to a -40% drop given the large exposure to financials and energy," it said.

"Looking forward, the key is around the shape of the recovery, with consensus earnings currently implying a strong earnings rebound in FY21E. Any delay or push back of the FY21E earnings into FY22E could present a near-term headwind for equities."

While the US earnings recovery is currently a "textbook" V-shaped forecast, the profile for Australia is looking far more U-shaped, Wilsons concluded.

Link to something 9CD33kVb