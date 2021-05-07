NEWS
Investment
Housing market reaches new heights
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  FRIDAY, 7 MAY 2021   12:20PM

The residential real estate market in Australia is estimated to have surged above $8 trillion, new analysis from CoreLogic shows.

The housing market now stands at $8.1 trillion with the increase in value following capital gains in real estate markets across the country.

In the three months to April, national home values rose 6.8%, marking the highest quarterly dwelling growth rate since December 1988.

"The Australian dwelling market has reached fresh record highs for the past four months, but the end of April marked the first time the total value of Australian housing broke the $8 trillion dollar mark," CoreLogic head of research Eliza Owen said.

"This puts Australian residential property at around four times the size of Australian GDP, and around $1 trillion more than the combined value of the ASX, superannuation and commercial real estate stock combined."

CoreLogic noted the increased value of residential real estate puts homeowners in a stronger equity position as the RBA estimated 1.3% of mortgages to be in a negative equity position at the start of the year.

Despite this, the increased valuation poses as a challenge for people looking to enter the housing market.

"However, for many Australians looking to get a foot on the property ladder, the continued strength in the market is putting home ownership further out of reach despite record low mortgage rates. Wages growth simply isn't keeping pace," Owen said.

The increase in housing values comes following CoreLogic's 2020 Best of the Best report which found the real estate market was upheld by the top end, with luxury properties holding onto value.

Read more: CoreLogicEliza Owen
