Housing affordability improves

Housing affordability marginally improved during the March quarter, with the proportion of income required to meet loan repayments decreasing by 0.1%.

The report comes out of industry body REIA, which found that affordability improved in NSW, Queensland, the ACT, South Australia, and the Northern Territory in the quarter.

The proportion of income required to meet loan repayments in NSW decreased to 42.5%, while it dropped to 30.4%, 27.9%, 21.2%, 20.2% in Queensland, South Australia, the ACT, and the Northern Territory respectively.

In Victoria, Tasmania and Western Australia housing affordability declined, with buyers needing to dedicate a further 2.9%, 0.4% and 0.2% of their incomes respectively for the average home loan.

Rental affordability also improved in the March quarter, with the proportion of income required to meet rent payments decreasing by 0.1% to 23.5%.

Rental affordability improved in Queensland, Western Australia and the Northern Territory, but declined in NSW, Victoria, South Australia, Tasmania and the ACT.

Loans also declined in comparison to the December quarter last year, however, somewhat surprisingly given the current economic circumstances, there was a 4.2% increase in the number of loans from the same quarter in 2019.

Despite the uncertain economic road ahead, REIA president Adrian Kelly expects there will be an increase in first home buyers.

"The number of first home buyers decreased to 27,082, a decrease of 10.7% during the quarter but an increase of 23.1% compared to the March quarter 2019," he said.

"With the introduction of the First Home Buyer Deposit scheme on January 1 we expect that share of first home buyers will continue to grow."

First home buyers decreased in all states and territories during the March quarter, however, compared to the corresponding period in 2019, first home buyers increased in all states and territories.