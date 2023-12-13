Newspaper icon
Hostplus ups fees on socially responsible option

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 13 DEC 2023   12:42PM

Hostplus has notified members that the fees and costs for its Socially Responsible Investment - Balanced option are now "materially higher", blaming increased performance fees.

The industry fund recently updated its Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) to reflect the fees and costs incurred last financial year for members in Hostplus Super, Personal Super, and the Executive Plan, saying the current PDS "reflects a material increase in fees and costs for the option."

According to the fund's April iteration of the PDS, the Socially Responsible Investment - Balanced product would cost a member with $50,000 in retirement savings approximately $363.49.

This was made up of investment fees and costs charged at 0.30%, performance fees charged at 0.11%, 0.08% in transaction costs, and 0.49% in total investment fees and costs.

Now, the product will cost a member with a $50,000 balance approximately $426.29 - an increase of $62.80 per year, or 17.2%.

Investment fees and costs total 0.39%, performance fees charged on top come in at 0.14%, while transaction costs have also increased to 0.09%. The total investment fees and costs now sit at 0.62%, an increase of 0.13% overall.

Rainmaker analysis of 45 SRI products from 15 super funds shows the average investment fee, including performance fee and transaction costs, for SRI options is 0.59%.

In explaining the increase, Hostplus said certain investments in the option have surpassed return targets, meaning higher performance fees were charged by external managers.

"Though the performance fees are higher, it means these investments have added value to members' accounts overall," Hostplus said.

In the year to June 30, the option achieved a return of 7.85%. Its return target is rather conservative at CPI plus 3% over 20 years.

The fund said new investments are also a factor.

"In our commitment to continually improve your investment portfolio, we've introduced new investments within the SRI - Balanced option. While some of these come with higher management fees, we believe they will add greater value to your overall portfolio. These adjustments reflect our goal of delivering sustainable and robust net returns to support your journey to retirement," Hostplus said.

The cost for members in Hostplus Self-Managed Invest is also increasing, with the option's total investment fees and costs going up some 13% from $417.75 a year to $472.75.

As at June 2023, the SRI - Balanced option had just $647 million in funds under management. This was made up of $541 million in accumulation phase, $100 million in pension phase, and $6 million in transition to retirement.

The fund also noted that fees charged across other options are set to decrease following its annual review of pricing.

