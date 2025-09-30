Hostplus slams Lendlease over $2bn fund

Hostplus has blasted Lendlease over its governance of the $2 billion Australian Prime Property Fund - Industrial (APPFI).

The $130 billion super fund has been attempting to oust Lendlease as the manager of the APPFI and instate Mirvac in its place. To do this, Hostplus has called two investor meetings, both of which were unable to go ahead as other investors failed to attend.

In response, Hostplus made a surprisingly public statement.

"Hostplus is disappointed that having convened an APPF Industrial investor meeting in September, for the second week running, the meeting did not commence because a quorum was not present. This raises serious governance concerns about how investor decisions can be made in a timely, accountable, and sensible way," the super fund said.

"It is not merely an administrative issue, particularly when Lendlease was telling investors not to attend, well knowing, that the APPFI quorum requirements are dated and inappropriate."

Lendlease will now keep control of the fund by default due to the two failed attempts to conduct a meeting.

Hostplus has also called for changes to the fund's constitution to enable "timely engagement and a clear pathway for change when major investors have concerns".

Hostplus also took the opportunity to call out the other institutional investors who failed to attend the meeting. While it is not known which investors did not attend, UniSuper, TCorp and AustralianSuper are all investors.

"Also of concern is the decision by a number of investors, including superannuation funds, sovereign wealth funds and other member-based organisations, to absent themselves from these meeting," Hostplus said.

"By failing to attend, those other investors have denied their own stakeholders a voice in how their capital will be managed. Fiduciary responsibility demands active engagement and not passive avoidance."

Hostplus said it has a fiduciary duty to hold managers to account on behalf of its 1.9 million members.

"That means holding managers to account when governance frameworks are weak, when decision-making is opaque, and when investor voices are sidelined," it said.

"Hostplus will keep pursuing reform and accountability across the APPF funds, so governance meets today's expectations and delivers the best long-term outcomes for members."

While Hostplus has lost the bid to replace Lendlease on the APPFI fund, it has called for another investor meeting tomorrow seeking to replace Lendlease with Mirvac on the Australian Prime Property Fund - Retail Fund.