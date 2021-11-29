NEWS
Superannuation

Hostplus, Intrust merger complete

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 29 NOV 2021   12:24PM

Hostplus and Intrust Super have finalised their merger, as first reported by Financial Standard in May.

Intrust transitioned over 90,000 members, 25,000 employer clients, and $3 billion in funds under management  to Hostplus, effectively taking the latter's FUM to $73 billion.

Intrust chief executive Brendan O'Farrell has consequently stepped down from his post.

He led Intrust for more than 16 years and prior to that was a board director at Mercy Super and chief executive of CitySuper.

Hostplus chief executive David Elia said: "We are immensely proud of the benefits the merger will provide to our newly combined membership, and look forward to welcoming Intrust Super's members, employers and staff to our growing fund."

"Our focus remains on ensuring we continue to deliver high-quality products and services, investment performance and retirement outcomes for our combined 1.4 million members and their families," he said.

O'Farrell commented that the merger puts the best financial interests of both funds' members first and supports continued growth, competitiveness, sustainability, and success.

"These factors will help to further secure strong retirement outcomes for Intrust Super's members now, and into the future," O'Farrell said.

Hostplus took over Club Super in 2019 and is in the process of merging with Statewide Super.

