Hostplus extends MetLife partnership

Hostplus has extended its group insurance partnership with MetLife Australia until June 2028.

Since the inception of the partnership in 2013, Hostplus said its members have enjoyed lower premiums, improved insurance terms, and a more personalised claims experience from the life insurer.

Hostplus currently provides more than 865,000 members with Death, Total and Permanent Disablement (TPD), and Income Protection insurance through the partnership. Group insurance is available to all eligible Hostplus members.

Hostplus chief executive David Elia said he believes the extension will deliver stronger outcomes for its members.

"Insurance in superannuation offers essential support during life's most challenging times," Elia said.

"Through our partnership with MetLife, we're transforming the insurance service model - moving toward a more personalised and member-focused experience.

"This extension provides a pathway to further strengthen our collaboration and deliver an innovative and enhanced offering to our members."

He added that the super fund remains committed to delivering lower premiums, along with improved claims processes.

Meanwhile, MetLife Australia chief executive Richard Nunn said the partnership reflected a shared vision to deliver "meaningful" insurance experiences.

"We're proud of our enduring partnership with Hostplus - we have a shared commitment to delivering seamless, personalised insurance experiences that uplift member outcomes," Nunn said.

"MetLife's vision to be the leading digital insurer, means we are focused on delivering insurance service excellence to support Australians throughout their life with sustainable life insurance cover."

The announcement follows significant changes to Hostplus' insurance offerings in August last year, which included an updated method in determining a member's premium.