Superannuation

Hostplus delivers 21.3% to members

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 15 JUL 2021   12:34PM

The industry superannuation fund has delivered 21.32% per annum for its MySuper members, the majority of which are invested in this option.

The $68 billion Hostplus said the result for its MySuper (Balanced) option is its "best-ever single-year performance" as at the end of the June 2021 financial year. Some nine out of 10 members are invested in this option.

Its Index Balanced option returned 18.88% p.a. for the period, while the Socially Responsible Balanced option achieved 21.82% p.a.

Rainmaker research shows that Hostplus retained its title as the best-performing MySuper product in the single strategy category, delivering 24.3% p.a. as at May 2021.

Across all MySuper products, some 17.7% on average was achieved in the year to May 2021, underpinned by high performance in equities and property, Rainmaker found.

Hostplus chief investment officer Sam Sicilia said the fact that a number ofseveral options had their best-ever financial years "means that almost all members have had a great result for their super with us this year, giving me added confidence that the all-weather nature of our investment strategy remains resilient and fit-for-purpose".

Hostplus chief executive David Elia said the end of financial year performance was the result of a well-diversified and executed investment strategy and would give further confidence to the fund's ever-growing member base.

"First and foremost, we are delighted to have delivered a range of best-ever achieved annual return results for our members, whose financial future and achievement of a dignified retirement is our number one focus and priority," he said.

"The results that we announce today are a strong validation of our investment beliefs and approach that has served to position us exceptionally well to deliver these outcomes for our members," said Elia.

The $68 billion in assets under management has grown nearly 39% year on year.

Hostplus is working toward two mergers, which once completed will see membership and assets under management also grow considerably, providing greater scale, capability and other benefits for members and contributing employers, Elia added.

The fund is in the process of merging with Intrust Super; early in the year it pooled assets with Maritime Super.

