Superannuation
Hostplus awards mandate
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  TUESDAY, 22 SEP 2020   11:59AM

$48 billion industry fund Hostplus has awarded a private equity mandate with the aim of helping it ride out COVID-19 induced volatility in global markets.

Natixis Investment Managers private equity subsidiary Flexstone Partners won the mandate from Hostplus.

The fund awarded the US$100 million private equity mandate to invest in Flexstone's Global Opportunities IV strategy, providing direct exposure to over 40 co-investments in US and European and private companies.

Flexstone managing partner Eric Deram said the mandate will benefit Hostplus members from the "crucial buffer" that private equity investments provide.

"This is especially important during COVID-19, with the goal for Hostplus members to ride out an extended period of global market decisions," he said.

The fund established a relationship with Flexstone in 2014 with a mandate with Caspian which later merged into Flexstone.

In addition, Hostplus invested in Flexstone's US private equity emerging managers program in 2018.

Hostplus chief investment officer Sam Sicilia said the fund was pleased to award the mandate as private equity has provided some of the most attractive risk-adjusted opportunities this year.

"This investment will play an important role in contributing to our quest to identify and secure appropriately diverse sources of return," Sicilia said.

Commenting on the mandate, Natixis Investment Managers managing director of Australia and New Zealand Louise Watson said: "Hostplus' decision to award its private equity mandate to Flexstone shows the Fund's genuine and ongoing interest in private markets to meet the investment and retirement income needs of its members."

"We're very happy to partner with Hostplus in this new investment, and to facilitate a great working relationship between Hostplus and our affiliate managers."

