Executive Appointments

Hostplus appoints business growth, acquisition lead

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  FRIDAY, 22 JUL 2022   12:29PM

The industry fund has hired from Cbus to fill the role of head of business growth and acquisition.

Effective this month, Lee Sammartino has been appointed to the role, joining from Cbus where he was head of corporate growth.

Sammartino has also previously been responsible for member experience at legalsuper. During his almost two-year stint with the $8 billion industry fund that serves workers within the legal community, he was also acting chief operating officer and senior consultant to the chief executive.

Earlier, he spent seven years at LUCRF Super as general manager of marketing and member services.

In 2006, he worked at Industry Super Australia as a joint marketing campaign steering committee member.

Before joining the superannuation sector, Sammartino worked in banking, including seven years at ME Bank as a business development executive.

This story first appeared in Industry Moves.

