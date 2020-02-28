Hollywood actor charged by SEC

The US Securities and Exchange Commission charged a prominent actor for failing to disclose payments he received for promoting an investment in a bitcoin offering.

The SEC found Steven Seagal had not disclosed that he was promised $380,000 (US$250,000) in cash and $1,140,000 (US$750,000) worth of bitcoin tokens from Bitcoiin2Gen (B2G) for his promotions.

Seagal made posts to his social media accounts encouraging the public not to "miss out" of B2G's initial coin offering (ICO).

The SEC said Seagal put out a press release titled "Zen Master Steven Seagal Has Become the Brand Ambassador of Bitcoin2Gen" and B2G released its own which included a quote from Seagal saying he "wholeheartedly" endorsed the ICO.

"These promotions came six months after the SEC's 2017 DAO Report warning that coins sold in ICOs may be securities," the SEC said.

"The SEC has also advised that, in accordance with the anti-touting provisions of the federal securities laws, any celebrity or other individual who promotes a virtual token or coin that is a security must disclose the nature, scope, and amount of compensation received in exchange for the promotion."

Kristina Littman, chief of the SEC enforcement division's cyber unit said investors were entitled to know about the payments Seagal received or was promised to endorse the investment so they could decide whether he may be biased.

"Celebrities are not allowed to use their social media influence to tout securities without appropriately disclosing their compensation," Littman said.

The SEC's order found Seagal violated the anti-touting provisions of the federal securities laws.

Without admitting or denying the SEC's findings, Seagal agreed to pay a total of $477,084 (US$314,000) in disgorgement, pre judgement interest and penalties.

In addition, Seagal also agreed not to promote any securities, digital or otherwise, for three years.

Seagal has starred in more than 50 films, including Under Siege and Above the Law. In 2018 he was also named by Russia as a special envoy to the US.